fisher-price-relaunches-classic-toy-phone-that-now-makes-calls

There is room for nostalgia in the technology market. For example, Motorola tried to bring back the famous V3 as a foldable cell phone, and the foldable segment has returned to experimenting with the flip design for its smartphones.

Fisher-Price is the one who jumps on the bandwagon: the iconic analogue children’s dialer is back — complete with bouncy eyes and everything else. The car phone is getting a tech version, which will finally end that classic frustration of not working effectively as a communication device.

The new Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone can’t operate as a landline, but comes with Bluetooth connectivity to answer incoming calls. an Android or iOS device. And not only that: your analog dialer also allows calls to be made from it.

There is autonomy for 9 hours of calls , and a speakerphone button if you don’t want to leave the large speaker in your ear. Battery recharge is via USB cable, included. What many will notice is that, because of its construction, it really looks like just a toy — but that it finally fulfills the function of the design it proposes to do.