realme-gt-master-edition-arrives-in-brazil-as-the-brand's-first-flagship-in-the-country

A member of the group responsible for brands such as OPPO and OnePlus, but focused on more affordable cell phones, Realme arrived in Brazil in January 1080. The company started slowly, bringing in intermediate devices such as the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, and gradually expanded its share of the Brazilian market with other cheaper solutions, such as the Realme C22Y.

More confident, especially after being considered the brand fastest growing in the world, the manufacturer fulfills the promise made last week and announces this Tuesday (15) the launch of its first “flagship” in Brazil, the Realme GT Master Edition.

Originally made official in July, the device does not offer the most powerful features and specifications on the market, but it is quite robust and powerful, thus assuming the position of the brand’s thickest cell phone in the country.

Realme GT Master Edition is the brand's first flagship in Brazil

The launch arrives in Brazil equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 699G, ​​even from models like the Galaxy A52s from Samsung and the Edge 20 from Motorola promising to deliver cutting-edge performance at lower prices. The device arrives in its most advanced memory configuration, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of expandable storage.

To maintain high performance for as long as possible, Realme employed a steam chamber cooling system, which promises to reduce the temperature of the chip in up to 12°C higher than traditional methods. Also, to allow more apps to open at the same time, the phone features Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE), which uses up to 5GB of storage to expand the RAM to a total of 15 GB.

The Realme GT Master Edition is the first “flagship” of the company to arrive in Brazil (Image: Realme)

On screen, the Realme GT Master Edition promises to be an excellent option for browsing or playing, employing 6 Super AMOLED panel,33 inches with Full HD+ resolution, of 1080 x 2021 pixels, and refresh rate of 159 Hz. To ensure fast response, the device features touch sampling of 699 Hz, searching for user commands 300 times per second. It’s the same as the “gamer” ROG Phone 5s Pro, for example.

The cameras are another highlight of the cell phone, bringing a selfie lens from 32 MP and three rear cameras, with main sensor of 64 MP, ultrawide of 8 MP with field of view of 64 ° and 2 MP macro. The company placed a lot of emphasis on photography, offering multiple color filters, configurable focus by touch, a function that captures before and after the user presses the button to select the best photo, and urban mode.

The device is equipped with Snapdragon chipset 699G, ​​advanced solution that promises high performance at affordable prices (Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm)

With shortcut activated by pressing the power button twice, city mode uses AI to improve image results taken in urban environments, guaranteeing to offer the best captures for social networks.

On battery, the launch of Realme ships a cell of 4.256 mAh which, although it looks small, is accompanied by a charger 73 W power, which pro puts to recover the full charge in 32 minutes. The company also highlights that, in addition to the high power charger, the GT Master Edition brings film for the screen and protective case in the box.

The novelty has a steam chamber cooling, which promises to maintain the temperature 15°C lower than other cooling methods (Image: Playback/Realm)

The device is also compatible with Brazilian 5G networks based on DSS, and is ready to work with the high speed 5G, expected to arrive in the country in 2022. Furthermore, the GT Master Edition also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual SIM, digital reader under the display and Android 11, running under Realme UI 2.0.

Finally, Realme promises to offer extensive release support, including up to 2 years of security updates and 11 free months of insurance for the screen, with breakage coverage normally considered “misuse”, counted from the date of purchase.