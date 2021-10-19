RELEASE ON OFFER | Galaxy Watch 4 has Magalu Gold Client discount

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is certainly one of the best current smart watch options, especially for those who have an Android phone. It has a modern finish and marks the retirement of the company’s old Tizen system, which has been completely replaced here by Google’s WearOS.

Bringing everything you can expect from a high-end watch, such as complete health monitoring, receiving notifications with the possibility to respond on the watch itself, and a wide variety of apps, the Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper in this promotion for Magalu’s Gold Client.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 for BRL 1.497,

What is a Golden Magalu Customer and what are the benefits The purchase must also be made through the Magalu application, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used in other purchases at the store or to pay bills using your MagaluPay account. Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

Why is it worth downloading the SuperApp Magalu About Galaxy Watch 4 Like many of today’s smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is aimed at monitoring your exercise, displaying lots of important data about your health throughout the day and giving tips on how you can improve your performance in activities or simply have a healthier routine. This can be seen even in its look, which is sportier.

It has a very complete set of sensors, with novelties such as bioimpedance, electrocardiogram and pressure meters blood pressure, in addition to informing the percentage of body fat. All this in addition to the functions already expected in such a device, such as monitoring steps, distances covered and sports activities. In addition to health, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be used to receive notifications from your phone, in addition to having one of the great differences of smart watches when compared to smart bracelets: you can install the Spotify app and download music to listen offline independently of your phone. To do this, just connect the headphones to it via Bluetooth.

Considering that it is one of the best current models of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is at a great price taking advantage of the current promotion of the Magazine Luiza, exclusive to Gold Customer.