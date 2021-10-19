psg-vs-rb-leipzig:-where-to-watch-the-champions-league-online-for-free

The starry Paris Saint-Germain takes the field today for the third round of the UEFA Champions League. Messi and company’s team receives RB Leipzig and needs to win to remain in the lead of Group A of the biggest club tournament on the planet.

In addition to the Argentine ace, one of the favorites to win the award for best football player in the world this year, the French team has names like Mbappé, Wijnaldum and Donnarumma, but will need to deal with the Brazilian’s embezzlement Neymar, injured.

Where to watch PSG x RB Leipizg on the internet

Those who cannot follow the game on TV can check PSG and RB Leipzig online and for free on SBT’s official website. The Brazilian broadcaster is responsible for broadcasting the dispute on open TV and its programming can always be checked at sbt.com.br/ao-vivo. The game is scheduled for at 15 this Tuesday (16), but the transmission starts a little earlier, at 15h

(always on Brasília time).

Will PSG handle the rival or RB Leipzig can surprise the powerful Parisian team?

