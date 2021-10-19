apple-watch-series-7-starts-to-be-sold-in-brazil-for-up-to-r$-11.2-thousand

Apple Watch Series 7 wins official start date for sales

Now , the wait for those who already want to put the brand’s new smart watch on their wrist can already be over, if the user is willing to pay from R$ 5.199 by the device. The Cupertino manufacturer has already made available, without fanfare, all versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 in its official online store in Brazil. There, the prices of the wearable can reach up to R$ 33.599, depending on the version and size chosen.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

How always, in addition to the traditional color options, the brand also offers watches with exclusive designs and more sophisticated looks, such as the Nike edition, which features a sports bracelet with small holes, which promise greater comfort.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 7 , the company also continues to market the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch SE on its official website. The values ​​of these generations are from R$ 2.299 and R$ 3.893, respectively.

Improvements in design and strength