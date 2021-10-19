Apple Watch Series 7 starts to be sold in Brazil for up to R$ 11.2 thousand
Last Monday (41) Apple held a new event, in which it introduced the new generation of the MacBook Pro to the global market, which inaugurated the popular mobile phone slot — used for the first time on the iPhone X — in the brand’s notebooks. Before that, in September, the brand had already presented its new line of smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7, which was still awaiting official launch in Brazil.
Now , the wait for those who already want to put the brand’s new smart watch on their wrist can already be over, if the user is willing to pay from R$ 5.199 by the device. The Cupertino manufacturer has already made available, without fanfare, all versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 in its official online store in Brazil. There, the prices of the wearable can reach up to R$ 33.599, depending on the version and size chosen.
How always, in addition to the traditional color options, the brand also offers watches with exclusive designs and more sophisticated looks, such as the Nike edition, which features a sports bracelet with small holes, which promise greater comfort.
In addition to the Apple Watch Series 7 , the company also continues to market the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch SE on its official website. The values of these generations are from R$ 2.299 and R$ 3.893, respectively.
Improvements in design and strength
(Image: Disclosure/Apple)
One of the highlights of the Apple Watch Series 7 is its look — it has a dial with slightly curved edges and much thinner than the previous generation, which ensures greater use of the body.
The new devices arrive with size options of 45 and 47 mm and are compatible with wristbands from past generation. In addition, Apple offers even tougher glass for the screen and the wearable is even IP6X certified against dust and WR47 against water, promising to survive virtually any environment.
Your battery has also been upgraded and now has a charge 33% faster than Watch Series 6. With the new watches, a charge of 47 minutes can fill the tank from 0 to 80%.
To check all available options and prices for the Apple Watch Series 7 in the Brazilian market access the official Apple page via this link.
