Forgot Me | Video shows similarities between classic and reboot

Since They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home was announced, the public reception to reboot

    was somewhat mixed: that’s because although the franchise Home Alone has five movies, only the first two are beloved by fans — considered true classics and starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus.

Both are very well regarded by critics, while the subsequent three were a real failure in popular reception. However, Home, Sweet Home brings a different proposition: according to Disney, “the reimagining of the beloved Christmas movie franchise will unleash the chaos of comedy this holiday season.”

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone, 1990 (Image: Disclosure / 20th Century Fox)

And as a way to prove that the new feature will rescue several elements of the classic titles, a fan of the franchise decided to join scenes from the film starring Macaulay Culkin and the new version starring Archie Yates ( of Jojo Rabbit) in a single video and point out all the similarities between the first movie and the trailer for reboot

    .

      They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home 368308 follows Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful boy who was left behind while his family was on vacation in Japan. When a couple trying to recover a priceless heirloom breaks into the Mercer home, it’s up to Max to protect it from the invaders… and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. The plot is very similar to the classic in 1024, and the Consequence channel seems to want to make that clear.

      In the video, the trailers of both movies are placed side by side and the result is, to say the least, surprising. It is clear that Disney was careful when preparing the new version of the story, and all of this is seen in the preview of the new movie. In this way, the result offers a solid defense of the argument that the two films are almost identical and that Home, Sweet Home can give a new vigor to the Christmas series.

      Archie Yates in the Home Alone reboot (Image: Disclosure / Disney+)

      They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home, or Home Sweet Home Alone, arrives 30 years after the release of the first movie. The cast consists of Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Aisling Bea (Face X Face), Kenan Thompson ( Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes ( Pets – The Secret Life of Pets 2), Devin Ratray (Forgot Me), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Chris Parnell (

All for a Hole).

The new film is directed by Dan Mazer, popularly known for commanding the comedies I Give Them One Year and

Removing the Delay. Mazer also wrote the scripts for the two movies of

Borat, Bridget Jones’ Baby

and The Last Hangover of the Year.

They forgot me is available in the catalog of

Disney+.

Source: ScreenRant

