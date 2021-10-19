Forgot Me | Video shows similarities between classic and reboot
Since They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home was announced, the public reception to reboot
- was somewhat mixed: that’s because although the franchise Home Alone has five movies, only the first two are beloved by fans — considered true classics and starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus.
And as a way to prove that the new feature will rescue several elements of the classic titles, a fan of the franchise decided to join scenes from the film starring Macaulay Culkin and the new version starring Archie Yates ( of Jojo Rabbit) in a single video and point out all the similarities between the first movie and the trailer for reboot
- .
They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home, or Home Sweet Home Alone, arrives 30 years after the release of the first movie. The cast consists of Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Aisling Bea (Face X Face), Kenan Thompson ( Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes ( Pets – The Secret Life of Pets 2), Devin Ratray (Forgot Me), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Chris Parnell (
All for a Hole).
The new film is directed by Dan Mazer, popularly known for commanding the comedies I Give Them One Year and
Removing the Delay. Mazer also wrote the scripts for the two movies of
Borat, Bridget Jones’ Baby
They forgot me is available in the catalog of
They forgot me is available in the catalog of Disney+. Source: ScreenRant
Disney+.
Source: ScreenRant
