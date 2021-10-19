Forgot Me | Video shows similarities between classic and reboot

Since They Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home was announced, the public reception to reboot

was somewhat mixed: that’s because although the franchise Home Alone has five movies, only the first two are beloved by fans — considered true classics and starring Macaulay Culkin and directed by Chris Columbus. The Powerpuff Girls | Chloe Bennet, the Little Flower, abandons live-action

Nostalgia on the rise: Classic series with sequels, spin-offs and reboots

Hercules will have a live-action version produced by the directors of Avengers Both are very well regarded by critics, while the subsequent three were a real failure in popular reception. However, Home, Sweet Home brings a different proposition: according to Disney, “the reimagining of the beloved Christmas movie franchise will unleash the chaos of comedy this holiday season.” Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone, 1990 (Image: Disclosure / 20th Century Fox)

And as a way to prove that the new feature will rescue several elements of the classic titles, a fan of the franchise decided to join scenes from the film starring Macaulay Culkin and the new version starring Archie Yates ( of Jojo Rabbit) in a single video and point out all the similarities between the first movie and the trailer for reboot