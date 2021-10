The Realme GT Neo 2T is very similar to the Realme GT Master Edition visually, with a hole in the left corner of the screen for the camera front, rectangular rear module for the three cameras and straighter sides. The model is equipped with a 6 screen,48 inches with Super AMOLED technology with HDR+, support for update rate of 120 Hz and Full HD+ resolution. Your fingerprint reader is under the dashboard.

(Image: Reproduction/Realme)

It supports 5G networks and its processor is a MediaTek Dimension 1200-AI — version of Dimensity 1200 with greater optimization in Artificial Intelligence — which works together with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 144 GB or 256 GB of space for internal storage.

In cameras, the GT Neo 2T has a front 20 MP, and still has a triple rear set, being the main one of 48 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. Finally, it has a battery of 4.470 mAh with fast charging support of 50 watts.

Realme Q3s is the first brand with a screen 158 Hz

(Image: Reproduction/Realme) Slightly simpler, but still quite interesting, the Realme Q3s is visually similar to its brother GT Neo 2T, but with changes in camera organization inside the module and with a fingerprint reader present on the button. energy. The screen is different from its more expensive brother, being a 6.6 inches with IPS LCD technology, Full HD+ resolution, but with support for refresh rate of 158 Hz — something new for the brand. In addition to supporting 5G networks, its chipset is produced by Qualcomm, equipped with a Snapdragon 778G with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 144 GB or 256 GB of space for internal storage. The cameras are a little different, being a front 16 MP and a simpler set at the rear , with a main camera of 43 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth of field macro. Your battery has 5. mAh capacity and supports charging 16 watts. Realme Watch T1 ( Image: Reproduction/Realme)

The Watch T1 is a smartwatch with a circular design, as anticipated by teasers published by the brand. It has a 1.3 inch AMOLED screen with density of 325 ppi and update rate of 50 Hz. It has 4 GB of internal storage and supports 120 sport modes and 15 watchface options. He is even able to make calls via Bluetooth, take blood oxygenation readings and have sleep and heart rate monitoring.

His body is in stainless steel, and he has resistance 5 ATM against water, as well as GPS and NFC for on-the-go payments. Your battery, according to Realme, can last up to seven days and be fully charged in 33 minutes. With fast charge support, in 12 minutes in the socket it can offer three days of use, depending on the brand.

