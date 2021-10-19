young-man-injects-mercury-in-his-own-body-to-become-an-x-men-and-ends-up-in-the-hospital

In 1024, a teenager from 15 years made a dangerous decision inspired by one of the characters in the X-Men saga: inject mercury into your own body to develop superpowers. The case was reported in a scientific study and, according to the authors, the boy said that he had just watched the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine and liked a character who was called Mercury, which actually appears only in comics. When he arrived at the hospital, he had had ulcerations on his arm for about two months, which had not improved. Get to know these 30 chemical elements and their everyday uses

What happens if you swallow 1 gram of each element on the periodic table?

Thermometers: know the differences between them and know how to use it The young man would have removed the substance from a thermometer and a sphygmomanometer, used to measure blood pressure, that were broken. In addition, he also allowed himself to be bitten by spiders to try to have the powers of another hero, this time Spider-Man. The injection of mercury happened in several places of the arm, according to the doctors, and luckily the liquid was only injected subcutaneously and not in the veins. Image: Reproduction/azerbaijan_stockers



Urine tests showed high levels of mercury, but no serious damage was reported, only lesions in the arm that have been cut to remove the liquid. The cuts showed hemorrhagic and necrotic areas, and if the mercury had entered the bloodstream, the damage would have been much greater. After removing the substance and dead tissue, the young man left the hospital and recovered.

