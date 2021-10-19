Young man injects mercury in his own body to become an X-Men and ends up in the hospital
In 1024, a teenager from 15 years made a dangerous decision inspired by one of the characters in the X-Men saga: inject mercury into your own body to develop superpowers. The case was reported in a scientific study and, according to the authors, the boy said that he had just watched the movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine and liked a character who was called Mercury, which actually appears only in comics. When he arrived at the hospital, he had had ulcerations on his arm for about two months, which had not improved.
- Get to know these 30 chemical elements and their everyday uses
Urine tests showed high levels of mercury, but no serious damage was reported, only lesions in the arm that have been cut to remove the liquid. The cuts showed hemorrhagic and necrotic areas, and if the mercury had entered the bloodstream, the damage would have been much greater. After removing the substance and dead tissue, the young man left the hospital and recovered.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The doctors involved in the case said that similar cases have already happened, such as that of a boxer who would have received a mercury injection metallic to perform better, and from men who believed the substance would help them perform better sexually. In the case of the boy “X-Men”, the scientists say that his psychiatric status was normal and that it was an unusual decision.
You can check the study in the scientific journal Journal of Laboratory Physicians.
Source: IFL Science
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.