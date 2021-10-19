the-beatles-are-now-officially-available-on-tiktok

The Beatles have just officially landed on TikTok: since last Friday (15) that the account titled @TheBeatles is available on the short video sharing network. Today, when the fans found out, the profile had already accumulated more than 1970 thousand followers and six publications . The best part of this arrival is that now people will be able to use the group’s iconic songs as a soundtrack for their own videos.

Pokémon Creates TikTok Account and launches first trend

TikTok removed more than 188 Millions of videos in 3 months for rules violation

TikTok wants to serve as 2nd screen for Champions League broadcasts

In all, 80 Songs from one of the most popular musical groups in history are free for content creators to use in a licensed way, without fear of violating copyright or similar rules. You can even count on the songs from the Let It Be album, the last studio, recorded in 1970, and all the hits that occupied the charts worldwide , such as Love Me Do, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Eleanor Rigby, Paperback Writer, and Hey Jude.