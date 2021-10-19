The Beatles are now officially available on TikTok

The Beatles have just officially landed on TikTok: since last Friday (15) that the account titled @TheBeatles is available on the short video sharing network. Today, when the fans found out, the profile had already accumulated more than 1970 thousand followers and six publications . The best part of this arrival is that now people will be able to use the group’s iconic songs as a soundtrack for their own videos.

    • In all, 80 Songs from one of the most popular musical groups in history are free for content creators to use in a licensed way, without fear of violating copyright or similar rules. You can even count on the songs from the Let It Be album, the last studio, recorded in 1970, and all the hits that occupied the charts worldwide , such as Love Me Do, I Want to Hold Your Hand, Eleanor Rigby, Paperback Writer, and Hey Jude.

    You can use the songs of the Liverpool quartet in the videos (Picture: Playback/TikTok)

    On the official profile, people will be able to see short videos with music excerpts, behind the scenes of the past and lots of informative content about the quartet formed by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison. From now on, everything will be centralized in this official account and all previous individual profiles will be associated with this one, used only to mark birthdays, new releases and special events.

    The Beatles “back” to the web

    It is worth remembering that the first post of McCartney, from December 1970, shows a little more about his studio and has nearly 5 million views. The late John Lennon’s solo catalog was released on TikTok last October to celebrate his 15th anniversary.

    @thebeatles The Beatles. Now on TikTok. #TheBeatles #LetItBe ♬ Get Back – 518964 Mix – The Beatles

    In July, Ringo Starr joined the network as part of its celebration annual #PeaceandLove, while the following month in August, George Harrison’s solo catalog was released to celebrate his acclaimed album All Things Must Pass, in a commemorative edition of 50 years.

    Source: TikTok

