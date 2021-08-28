cheteshwar pujara 1st fifty in 12 innings: nd vs eng headingley test cheteshwar pujara scores 1st fifty in 12 innings; cheteshwar pujara have to wait for 19th hundred continues; Cheteshwar Pujara Nervous Nineties: Robinson smashes India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara is a victim of nervous nineties, 968 days and 35 innings is angry

cheteshwar pujara 1st fifty in 12 innings: nd vs eng headingley test

Leeds

Cheteshwar Pujara’s bat, considered the new wall of Team India, once again answered. He became the victim of Robinson’s delivery in the second innings of 91 runs on the fourth day of the third Test against England. He did not add to the score on his third day. Here, a big innings was expected from him so that the Indian team could reach a safe score by ending the gap of a huge lead of 352 runs.

This is Pujara’s first half century in the last 12 innings, but he will still have to wait for his 19th Test century. It has been 968 days since Pujara scored a Test century. He scored his last century in January 2019 against Australia. During this Pujara has played 35 innings.

Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had a big responsibility on the fourth day, but the England team took the new ball as soon as they landed on the field. The result was that Pujara’s wicket fell before India’s score could have increased on the third day. There was a 99-run partnership for the second wicket between Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli.

By the end of the third day’s play, India had scored 215 for 4 in the second innings. Pujara was unbeaten on 91 and Kohli on 45. The game had to be called off early on the third day due to bad light.

