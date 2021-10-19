MacBook Pro Benchmark Tests Show Huge Performance From M1 Max Chip

October 19, 2021
A day after the launch of the MacBook Pro line with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the first benchmark tests were published on Geekbench. The results showed great superiority of the new generation compared to models of previous years.

Chip M1 Max is among the most powerful ever equipped on Apple devices (Picture : Disclosure/Apple)

As expected, the new notebooks feature the best performance among devices with Apple chips. According to the Geekbench results, the model with the M1 Max chip scores 1.499 single-core points , and reaches impressive 12.542 points in multi-core. That’s more than double the score of the MacBook Pro M1 released last year.

Within a cutout that includes all chips already used in Apple products, the M1 Max is second only to the Intel Xeon of 19 or 24 colors — which is only used on iMac and Mac Pro models aimed at very advanced use, with considerably higher price and higher power consumption.

For comparison purposes, the multi-core results are comparable to the Mac Pro of 1024, which is equipped with Intel Xeon W-3235 in 12 colors, and it was released for about 6,000 dollars (about R$ 24 thousand reais in direct conversion), almost double the value of the initial versions of the MacBook Pro 19 inches with the M1 Max chip, which is offered from 3.400 dollars (R_jobs(date.content)nbsp;11 thousand).

Apple promises more performance with lower power consumption on new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips (Image: Press Release/Apple )

According to Geekbench developer John Poole, the results presented are legitimate , and an alleged problem with the core frequency estimation was a failure of the platform itself, not the device itself. Testing was done with MacOS operating system 12.4.

According to data released by Apple itself at the new MacBook Pro presentation event, the M1 Max chip is capable of offering CPU performance 64% higher and up to 4x more performance compared to the M1 platform of last year’s models. The specifications of the new components also include up to 33 GB of unified memory and 400GB/s of bandwidth, plus 5 nanometer architecture and 24 billions of transistors — number 400% higher than the M1 Pro, and 3.5x higher than last year’s M1.

That is, the benchmark test shows that the new notebooks are on the right track compared to what Apple has announced, but only more detailed evaluations will be able to prove the full potential of the devices.

Source: MacRumors

