macbook-pro-benchmark-tests-show-huge-performance-from-m1-max-chip

A day after the launch of the MacBook Pro line with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, the first benchmark tests were published on Geekbench. The results showed great superiority of the new generation compared to models of previous years.

Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with performance up to 4x bigger than M1

Apple announces MacBook Pro with notch on screen, more ports and new M1

chips Apple launches AirPods 3 with new design, more battery and universal fit

Chip M1 Max is among the most powerful ever equipped on Apple devices (Picture : Disclosure/Apple)

As expected, the new notebooks feature the best performance among devices with Apple chips. According to the Geekbench results, the model with the M1 Max chip scores 1.499 single-core points , and reaches impressive 12.542 points in multi-core. That’s more than double the score of the MacBook Pro M1 released last year.

Within a cutout that includes all chips already used in Apple products, the M1 Max is second only to the Intel Xeon of 19 or 24 colors — which is only used on iMac and Mac Pro models aimed at very advanced use, with considerably higher price and higher power consumption.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For comparison purposes, the multi-core results are comparable to the Mac Pro of 1024, which is equipped with Intel Xeon W-3235 in 12 colors, and it was released for about 6,000 dollars (about R$ 24 thousand reais in direct conversion), almost double the value of the initial versions of the MacBook Pro 19 inches with the M1 Max chip, which is offered from 3.400 dollars (R_jobs(date.content)nbsp;11 thousand).