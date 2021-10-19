How to subscribe to the Apple One

October 19, 2021
Presented at the end of 516938 — that is, still relatively new to the market—the Apple One bundles all of Apple’s paid services into a single subscription, whether monthly or yearly.

  • What is and how much is the Apple One
  • Apple One in Brazil is it worth it? Learn about new service plans and pricing
  • How to subscribe to and use Apple Arcade; see pros and cons

    • While in the US the service still has extra services, such as Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+, here on Brazil the Apple One subscription provides the music and podcasts streaming platform, Apple Music, the movie and series streaming service, Apple TV+, the games platform, Apple Arcade, and also offers 200 GB of storage space in your iCloud account.

    • Is it worth subscribing to Apple Arcade? See pros and cons
    • How much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV+: plans, values ​​and payment methods
    • What’s the difference between Google One and iCloud

    If you subscribe to two of these Apple services individually or on a family plan, It would probably be worth your while to subscribe to the Apple One service. To better analyze and compare the difference between the individual subscription fees for Apple’s services and platforms,

    Canaltech

  • can help you: understand better about the service here.

    Check out the tutorial below how easy it is to have all Apple services unified in a single Apple One subscription and enjoy !

    Step 1:

    In Your iPhone Settings, enter your Apple ID.

    Go to Settings > Apple ID. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On your Apple ID screen, enter “Subscriptions”.

    Enter “Subscriptions”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Look for the option to subscribe to the Apple One service and click on it.

    Click to subscribe to the Apple One service. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
    Step 4:

    select if you wish to subscribe to the individual or family subscription plan.

    Select which type of plan you want to subscribe to. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    you need to confirm the service subscription with the side button of your device and, if your iPhone is enabled, with the Face ID feature as well.

    Confirm your subscription to the service. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    And that’s it, the Apple One service will now be available to you — you will now be able to access the Apple Music and platforms Apple TV+, plus you can download apps from Apple Arcade and enjoy 200 GB of storage space on your iCloud+ account.

    The Apple One services will now be available on your account. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

