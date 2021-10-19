how-to-subscribe-to-the-apple-one

Presented at the end of 516938 — that is, still relatively new to the market—the Apple One bundles all of Apple’s paid services into a single subscription, whether monthly or yearly.

What is and how much is the Apple One

Apple One in Brazil is it worth it? Learn about new service plans and pricing

How to subscribe to and use Apple Arcade; see pros and cons

While in the US the service still has extra services, such as Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+, here on Brazil the Apple One subscription provides the music and podcasts streaming platform, Apple Music, the movie and series streaming service, Apple TV+, the games platform, Apple Arcade, and also offers 200 GB of storage space in your iCloud account.

Is it worth subscribing to Apple Arcade? See pros and cons

How much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV+: plans, values ​​and payment methods

What’s the difference between Google One and iCloud

If you subscribe to two of these Apple services individually or on a family plan, It would probably be worth your while to subscribe to the Apple One service. To better analyze and compare the difference between the individual subscription fees for Apple’s services and platforms,

Canaltech