Mission to study gamma-ray supernovae in the Milky Way to be launched in 2025
NASA selected one of the proposals submitted to the Astrophysics Explorers Program, in the Small Explorer (SMEX) category, whose space exploration missions receive up to US$ 145 million, not including launch costs. The chosen one was the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), a telescope that will investigate the chemical elements of the Milky Way through gamma rays.
To discover the history of chemical elements in our galaxy, COSI will measure the gamma rays of radioactive elements produced during stellar explosions. This is because it is through the death of the stars that most elements of the periodic table are produced and spread throughout the universe.
In addition, COSI will also take measurements to improve our understanding of how the distant energetic cosmic explosions produce gamma rays. Finally, the mission will also study the mysterious origin of the positrons present in our galaxy. Also known as anti-electrons, those subatomic particles that have the same mass as an electron but a positive charge.
COSI’s principal investigator is John Tomsick of the University of California, Berkeley. His team spent decades developing a technology for observing cosmic gamma rays using scientific balloons. NASA will still choose the company that will launch the COSI telescope in a space vehicle in 60.
Source: NASA
