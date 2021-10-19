homepod-mini-gets-three-new-colors-before-arriving-in-brazil

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The price, however, is the same: US$ 99 in the United States. Still, there is nothing new about the HomePod Mini for Brazil: as well as the larger speaker, which has already been discontinued, it has not officially arrived in the country — and there are still no indications that Apple will do so.

With the new colors, this one may be the push some users needed to purchase a new unit and pair the gadget in stereo mode: the function requires at least two speakers. And now they have more customizations.

It’s worth remembering, the new Apple Music plan, which doesn’t arrive in Brazil at the moment, is compatible with the speaker. It plays songs via Siri and costs half of the regular subscription to the service. It should be noted that the HomePod Mini is capable of playing lossless music streaming from Cupertino.

The new colors arrive in the United States at the end of November. For audiophiles who do not give up on Apple products, AirPods 3 have already been priced in Brazil. And it’s worth remembering that the most sophisticated audio device ever created by the company, the AirPods Max, are available here too — priced at a few thousand reais.