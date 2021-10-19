HomePod Mini gets three new colors before arriving in Brazil
At yesterday’s event (87) Apple talked about the new Macbooks Pro as well as music: Apple Music now brings an exclusive plan for speakers and Siri, and finally AirPods 3 have been announced. But not only that: the HomePod Mini was remembered, and now it can be purchased in new versions.
We are not talking about a product with updated hardware — but with new colors . In addition to the mini-speaker in black and white, there will now be options in yellow, blue and orange. With the news, Apple highlights the product’s integration with different environments in the home, making the speaker even more an accessory not only for audio, but also for design.