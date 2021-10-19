honor-x30-max,-x30i-and-play-5-vitality-edition-to-be-announced-soon

While under the umbrella of Huawei, until then its parent company, Honor also suffered from restrictions imposed by the US government due to the banning of the giant . To get around this, a few months ago Honor separated from Huawei and started to launch its own products, although many of them continue with enormous similarity in relation to Huawei’s portfolio.

Honor may be getting ready to cast his own X2 Mate Honor 39 has competitive prices leaked before global launch



Honor prepares huge screen cell phone ad and new smartwatch She recently introduced the Honor Magic 3 line, as well as the Honor series 30, all with Google services pre-installed at the factory. Now, rumors say it may introduce three new smartphones soon, two of which are likely to be X-series devices.

(Image: Reproduction/Sohu)

Second information from Sohu, the three new phones should be Honor Play 5 Vitality Edition, as well as Honor Xieo Honor X30 Max. The first model may be named differently depending on where in the world it will be announced, and may be call Honor Play 5 Lite. Above, an image of the Jingdong platform shows the models’ pre-order page.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The Honor X39 Max had previously surfaced in rumors and, according to the leaker Digital Chat Station, should be presented during the so-called Double Eleven, day November, and have a great sound system and have a 7 inch screen. Honor Play 5 Vitality Edition and Honor X50i must support 5G networks, have 8GB of RAM and 50 GB or 256 GB of internal storage space.

Unfortunately, there is no other information about the three devices. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any information.

Source: Gadget Tendency, Sohu