how-to-use-linkedin-to-search-for-jobs-on-your-mobile

LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is a social network in which users can find several professional contacts, but it can also be used to search for job openings in Brazilian cities or even in other parts of the world.

Through its search tool, it is possible to filter the options by date, experience level, if it is in person/remote or if it has a simplified application. So if you want to use LinkedIn to search for vacancies on your mobile phone, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

How to use LinkedIn to search for vacancies on your cell phone Step 1 : if you want to look for a vacancy in a specific company, look for its page and go to the “Vancies” tab.

Open the page from a company on LinkedIn and go to the “Vacancy” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: see one that plug it into your profile or is of interest to you and open it.

You can now search for vacancies that are of interest to you by cell phone (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: otherwise, go to the “Vacancy” tab to the right of the bottom menu.

If you want to do a broader search, go to the ” Vacancies “ad reita from the bottom menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: Then click the search field in the upper corner.

Tap the “Search vacancies” field in the top menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno )

Step 5: enter the name of the job you want to search for, as well as its location.

Type the name of a vacancy and select its location (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6: see in the results if there is something that is of interest to you.

See the results if there is something of interest to you and open the vacancy page (Captur screen: Matheus Bigogno) Step 7: if necessary, tap one of the filters in the top menu, select a category and tap “View Results.” If you want, touch one of the filters at the top of the page, select a category and tap “View results” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 8: tap the “Filter” icon to make a more specific search. Choose the ad date, experience level, type, if it is in person or remote, or if you have a simplified application and tap on “Show results”.

Click on the “Filter” icon to make a more specific search and click on “Show results” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 9: when opening a vacancy, click on “Application”. With the job page open, click on “Application” to apply (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 10: upload your resume and complete the application process. Repeat the procedure every time you find a shit that interests you.

Upload your resume and complete the application process via your cell phone (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use LinkedIn to search for job openings through your mobile phone.