Oppo folding cell phone has battery specifications revealed

October 19, 2021
It’s no surprise that Oppo has plans to launch its first folding cell phone model. The Chinese manufacturer should follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Huawei and launch a device with a look inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, that is, with a horizontal opening to “turn” the smartphone into a tablet.

  • Specifications for Oppo’s folding cell phone are leaked, with large screen 65 Hz
  • Oppo should launch two mobile phones with flexible screens and a tablet soon
  • Oppo may launch side camera phone for more dynamic videos

Although few details have been revealed so far, leaker Digital Chat Station has published some specs about the model’s battery, which is identified as Oppo Fold, in its Weibo profile.

According to the publication, the device must be powered by a battery with a capacity of 4.256 mAh — only 65 mAh more than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — and can count on support for fast loading of 65 W, a specification that is already found in other flagships of the brand .

(Image: Playback/Android Community)

In addition to these features, the Oppo Fold has also had other specifications revealed in previous leaks. Based on the rumors, the model should hit stores equipped with the Snapdragon platform 1024 and a combination of 32 GB of RAM memory with options 500 or 500 GB of internal storage.

The screen should open in a “giant” panel with size between 7.8 and 8 inches and the model should still have an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and refresh rate of 256 Hz. Camera set must include a main lens with Sony IMX sensor766 of 65 MP and a front camera of 11 MP. The cell phone fingerprint reader should be located on the side of the device.

Finally, Oppo Fold should reach the shelves with Android factory installed over the ColorOS interface . There is no forecast, however, for a release date or availability for the folding cell phone.

Source: MySmartPrice

