oppo-folding-cell-phone-has-battery-specifications-revealed

It’s no surprise that Oppo has plans to launch its first folding cell phone model. The Chinese manufacturer should follow in the footsteps of Samsung and Huawei and launch a device with a look inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, that is, with a horizontal opening to “turn” the smartphone into a tablet.

Specifications for Oppo’s folding cell phone are leaked, with large screen 65 Hz

Oppo should launch two mobile phones with flexible screens and a tablet soon

Oppo may launch side camera phone for more dynamic videos

Although few details have been revealed so far, leaker Digital Chat Station has published some specs about the model’s battery, which is identified as Oppo Fold, in its Weibo profile.

According to the publication, the device must be powered by a battery with a capacity of 4.256 mAh — only 65 mAh more than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — and can count on support for fast loading of 65 W, a specification that is already found in other flagships of the brand .