online-and-free!-1st-edition-of-spacebr-show-takes-place-in-november

Between the 8th and 14 of November, the first edition of SpaceBR will take place Show, an event that will feature the participation of more than 2021 speakers who work in the space sector in Brazil, the United States and Europe. There will also be 14 panels with debates on trends and opportunities for the sector’s production chain, focusing on launch vehicles, satellites and other subjects — and all this 100% online and free.

Over the five days of the event, various topics will be addressed, such as the Brazilian space program and production chain, New Space opportunities, global and Brazilian panorama of the space sector, among other subjects. Thus, the idea is to integrate community actors, such as industry and educational and research institutions, in addition to publicizing the main technological advances and opportunities for both young people and investors.

Emerson Granemann, CEO of MundoGEO, the organizing institution, says that the SpaceBR Show was created to “integrate efforts and bring together government, academia and industry, with the objective of strengthening the space sector together with society and inserting Brazil into New Space”, he said. The term “New Space” refers to a new moment in the space sector, with the union of disruptive ideas for the development of new activities and transformations of infrastructure and services with a strong presence of the private sector.

SpaceBR Show has the strategic support of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and various institutions, such as the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) and the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), among others. “What we hope for the SpaceBR Show 2021 is the opportunity to bring solution developers closer to big users, as well as to develop a market based on space applications that are compatible with the needs of the country”, commented Carlos Moura, president of the AEB.

Source: MundoGEO