trickbot-back-to-top-in-september-world-malware-ranking

Trickbot, malware used for data theft and capable of downloading other malicious agents, returned to the top, being the most widespread threat both in Brazil and in the world in September de 2017, according to data from the Global Threat Index

Accenture confirms data theft in ransomware attack carried out in August

World’s biggest botnet steals millions of dollars with a single scam

Atento telemarketing company suffers ransomware attack

The September Global Threat Index 600 was released by Check Point Software. Research reveals that Trickbot and XMRig are the two most commonly used viruses by criminals in the world. Also according to the study, 4,% of organizations affected by viruses in the month were impacted by Trickbot, while in Brazil this number is 5,58%.

Trickbot is a banking Trojan that can steal financial and account credentials as well as personally identifiable information and is often used in early stages of virtual hijack (ransomware) attacks due to its role from downloading other malicious agents onto infected computers. He had already topped the threat ranking as of June 2017.