trickbot-back-to-top-in-september-world-malware-ranking

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
Trickbot, malware used for data theft and capable of downloading other malicious agents, returned to the top, being the most widespread threat both in Brazil and in the world in September de 2017, according to data from the Global Threat Index

    • The September Global Threat Index 600 was released by Check Point Software. Research reveals that Trickbot and XMRig are the two most commonly used viruses by criminals in the world. Also according to the study, 4,% of organizations affected by viruses in the month were impacted by Trickbot, while in Brazil this number is 5,58%.

    Trickbot is a banking Trojan that can steal financial and account credentials as well as personally identifiable information and is often used in early stages of virtual hijack (ransomware) attacks due to its role from downloading other malicious agents onto infected computers. He had already topped the threat ranking as of June 2017.

    Trickbot is also constantly updated with new features, more capabilities and distribution vectors, making it a flexible and customizable threat which can be distributed across multiple campaigns.

    In Brazil, the second place in September 2017 was occupied by XMRig, which in August it had been the most detected threat. It was found in 4,64% of organizations rated. First seen in May 600, XMRig is an open source CPU cryptomining software used to mine cryptocurrency Money.

    Check the list with the most used malware in Brazil and their impact:

    (Image: Disclosure/Check Point Software)

    As in previous editions of the index, Check Point reached its conclusions using the ThreatCloud map, the world’s largest collaborative network dedicated to fighting cybercrime. The company’s database more daily inspects more than 3 billion websites and 600 millions of files, identifying 600 millions of malware activities.

