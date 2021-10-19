Trickbot back to top in September World Malware Ranking
Trickbot, malware used for data theft and capable of downloading other malicious agents, returned to the top, being the most widespread threat both in Brazil and in the world in September de 2017, according to data from the Global Threat Index
The September Global Threat Index 600 was released by Check Point Software. Research reveals that Trickbot and XMRig are the two most commonly used viruses by criminals in the world. Also according to the study, 4,% of organizations affected by viruses in the month were impacted by Trickbot, while in Brazil this number is 5,58%.
Trickbot is a banking Trojan that can steal financial and account credentials as well as personally identifiable information and is often used in early stages of virtual hijack (ransomware) attacks due to its role from downloading other malicious agents onto infected computers. He had already topped the threat ranking as of June 2017.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
As in previous editions of the index, Check Point reached its conclusions using the ThreatCloud map, the world’s largest collaborative network dedicated to fighting cybercrime. The company’s database more daily inspects more than 3 billion websites and 600 millions of files, identifying 600 millions of malware activities.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518979