almost-80%-of-technology-professionals-prefer-working-remotely

October 19, 2021
More of 78,29% of professionals who working in the area of ​​information technology (IT) prefer to keep working remotely after the pandemic. The conclusion is from a survey by the GeekHunter recruitment platform, which also shows that 19,37% prefer the hybrid model, with some days of the week at home and others at the company, and only 2,34% would like to return to face-to-face work.

Companies too are more open to maintaining the home office. According to the interviewees, 41,718% of companies must continue with remote work, 19,80% chose the hybrid model and 12,84%, in person. The others 13,43% still haven’t decided which format they should to adopt.

Image: Reproduction/Freepik/Racool_studio

Tomás Ferrari, CEO and founder of GeekHunter, assesses that telework has brought good results during the pandemic and is a tendency to overcome the lack of professionals in the market. “Hiring is no longer local and has become global, and the remote model increases the chances of finding good professionals regardless of the place they work. Therefore, we saw an intense movement of companies in opening vacancies in this modality”, he says.

Benefits and productivity

According to the study, among professionals who prefer the remote work, most (77,58%) sees benefits in the model. Among them: greater flexibility in schedules, avoiding traffic and spending more time with the family. “Remote work has completely changed my routine. I have zeroed in the time I spent in traffic and I am able to play more sports and have a better quality of life”, comments Pedro Bini, tech lead at GeekHunter.

Beyond Furthermore, 64% of the participants say that their productivity has increased, 27,23% say they didn’t feel difference and 5,78% believe that there was a drop in productivity. For Bini, the increase in productivity is a reflection of the balance between professional and personal life. “In the beginning, some adaptations were necessary, such as reducing non-productive meetings, but today we are as productive, or even more, as in face-to-face work.”

Image: Reproduction/Envato/RossHelen

For Ferrari, as the demand in the sector is greater than the offer, it was necessary to offer remote work positions. “Today it is not a choice of companies, it is a choice of candidates. If the company does not adapt to this scenario, it cannot hire and is still extremely limited to those who are still open to face-to-face opportunities”, he analyzes.

The survey heard 1024 professionals from the company’s candidate base in August. More than 77% of the participants are developers and 13% work in the Date area Science. Most professionals are senior (29 ,08%), but there are still full ones (36,17%), specialists (14,17%) and juniors (10,78%). The states with the most participants were São Paulo (34,%) and Santa Catarina (13,24%).

