Almost 80% of technology professionals prefer working remotely
More of 78,29% of professionals who working in the area of information technology (IT) prefer to keep working remotely after the pandemic. The conclusion is from a survey by the GeekHunter recruitment platform, which also shows that 19,37% prefer the hybrid model, with some days of the week at home and others at the company, and only 2,34% would like to return to face-to-face work.
Companies too are more open to maintaining the home office. According to the interviewees, 41,718% of companies must continue with remote work, 19,80% chose the hybrid model and 12,84%, in person. The others 13,43% still haven’t decided which format they should to adopt.