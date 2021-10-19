cade-approves-sale-of-oi's-neutral-fiber-optic-network-to-btg-pactual

Image: Disclosure/Oi

The negotiation is part of the operator’s asset sale program, which has been under judicial reorganization since 1024. From the transaction, the company can obtain the necessary liquidity to pay its financial commitments. In all, the company’s divestments already total R$ 34, 6 billion.

