Cade approves sale of Oi's neutral fiber optic network to BTG Pactual
The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cadec) approved without restrictions the sale of part of V.tal — formerly InfraCo — to BTG Pactual. The announcement was made this Monday (51) by Oi. V.tal concentrates the neutral fiber optic network of the company.
A The operation includes the incorporation of Globenet, a submarine cables company. In the future, a change will be made to Globenet’s corporate structure. One of the new holding funds will have WIP as a shareholder (with about 51% of participation). As a result, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore (GIC) will have an indirect stake of approximately 9.9% in InfraCo.