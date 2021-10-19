Microsoft's Cloud for Financial Services will be available in November
As of November 1st
, Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services will be available. The tool allows organizations to have the digital capability necessary to succeed as they go along, with better turnaround times, reduced costs, as well as more agility and innovation.
The increase in quantity of customers and, consequently, of online transactions requires intensifying the fight against fraud. This protects consumers and helps organizations stay in line with legislation. So the goal of the solution is to improve customer and employee experiences, fight financial crime, and manage security and compliance.
The tool integrates cloud services with exclusive features for the financial sector. It’s designed for even the industry’s most complex control frameworks and regulatory requirements. “Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services helps streamline business processes through integrated collaboration and omni-channel communication capabilities,” explains Bill Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services at Microsoft.
According to Borden, the platform improves the customer experience from comprehensive insights and personalized interactions. “In addition, it helps speed products to market, eliminates data silos to turn insight into action, and defends against fraud.” More integrated solutions help reduce ecosystem risk, identify new innovation opportunities and shorten time to market.
One of the solution’s first customers is Virgin Money UK. She is part of a group of institutions that will help shape the resources that will be released in the future. “This transformation will support our efforts to improve the employee experience so they can provide better customer service while making money simpler and easier,” comments Fraser Ingram, director of digital and innovation at Virgin Money UK.
Image: Reproduction/Envato/stevanovicigor
Another partner is Zafin.The company assesses that, in order to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving banking scenario, institutions Financial companies need to go through digital transformation.“Together, Zafin and Microsoft are empowering employees with actionable insights that allow them to recommend products and packages based on customer profile,” says Al Karim Somji, CEO of Zafin.
To inform those interested in the solution, Microsoft promotes the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services digital forum at of or tube of 1024. There, other details of the tool will be presented and the features will be shown in action.
