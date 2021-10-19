alibaba-has-growth-threatened-by-changing-consumer-habits-in-china

Pressured by Beijing in recent months due to regulatory issues, Alibaba has been facing another problem, competition that has been growing at an accelerated pace. In the past years, Jack Ma’s company has dominated the business of e-commerce in China, but as new competitors have emerged, consumers have also changed their shopping habits.

Alibaba continues to lead the online shopping market, but its market share fell from 78% on 2015 for 51% in 2021, according to the company eMarketer. China’s leading technology companies have invested heavily in the e-commerce sector in recent years.

Tencent, for example, has incorporated online store functionality into its instant messaging application, WeChat, in addition to adopting the use of gamification concepts in the shopping experience of users on its e-commerce platform, Pinduoduo and featured live streaming and Douyin’s short videos (Chinese version of TikTok) to promote its presence in the industry.

Alibaba’s main competitor, JD.com, recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with Chinese logistics platform, DADA Group to test its new sales modality. JD.com has created a functionality that allows customers to shop at the nearest offline stores, such as supermarkets, pharmacies or convenience stores, providing a faster and more convenient online shopping experience.

According to Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, increased competition was one of the company’s main obstacles last year. With growing competition, the giant invested in the areas of content creation, live streaming and discounts. However, the platform’s revenues remain low compared to rivals, but it still enjoys several advantages as it is the dominant company in the field.

Changing consumption habits in China

While many Chinese consumers still go directly to Taobao or Alibaba’s Tmall to look for products, others are attracted to shopping while interacting digitally or consuming content online. Accountant Le Xinru, from Guanzhou, is among users who are fleeing the traditional method of online shopping, she uses I platforms to shop for products including food and electronics, instead of traditional e-commerce platforms.

Le said he surfs the Douyin for over an hour every day while doing his routine tasks. The platform saves her time with its well-tailored recommendations, she said.

Live commerce platforms are successful in China (Image: Reproduction/Tech Crunch)

Xiong Wanting, a merchant from 15 years from Suizhou in central China, I used to sell succulents on Taobao before migrating to Douyin a year ago. Xiong said she liked being able to show her products on video, while it was difficult for her to get enough followers on the Alibaba platform.

Beijing-based merchant Mike Ling said he had opened a yogurt business a few years ago, both on Alibaba’s Taobao and JD.com. Last year the scenario changed for Ling, when a large part of his customers started arriving through WeChat Mini, causing him to reduce ad spending on traditional e-commerce platforms.

WeChat has also become a strong player in e-commerce, with over a billion users browsing and purchasing goods without leaving the platform. The messaging app said that the total value of merchandise sales through its mini-programs, which function like lite apps embedded in the software, more than doubled in 2020 in relation to the US$ 78, 5 billion (BRL 78, 9 billion) in 2020.

Meanwhile, aiming to expand the customer base, other companies have been targeting less developed cities . Pinduoduo, for example, has grown in the tier regions 3 and 4 of China through its low prices. Following in the competitor’s footsteps, Alibaba shifted its focus from 518950 to another application, Taobao Deals, which has merged to factories to develop new products at low prices.

“The industry’s biggest growth point is the opportunity for consumer growth in lower-tier cities,” said Wang Hai, vice president of Alibaba.

Source: WSJ