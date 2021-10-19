elo-now-has-an-app-with-pay-as-you-go-on-mobile-phones-and-tablets

Cell phones and tablets may be enabled to function as little machines and receive payments by approximation in the credit and debit functions, as well as in cash or installments. The novelty, which uses the Tap on Phone concept, was developed by Elo, a specialist in payments technology, and Fiserv is the first acquirer to integrate it.

Use of the card machine grows among small entrepreneurs Video shows that scam artists can use payment close to victims’ pockets

Magalu launches a small machine, corporate account and credit network for the marketplace

The solution is aimed at small and medium businesses and works on devices with NFC technology. With the app installed on the tablet or mobile phone, the retailer can accept payments with Elo contactless cards and mobile phones with digital wallets (such as Google Pay and Apple Pay). Practical, the application works as a traditional machine for capturing payments through the NFC approach technology.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/leungchopan According to Felipe Maffei, Director of Products and Innovation at Elo, Tap on Phone’s goal is to democratize digital payments and expand the acceptance network of payments by approximation in Brazil. “Small and medium-sized retailers will be able to turn their mobile devices into machines to receive payments”, he explains. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

518960

The sales receipts can be sent directly from the app by SMS or email. Other features include issuing a complete sales report at the end of each day and reversing transactions.

With Tap on Phone, Elo cards enabled for approach payments can be used throughout the Country. The novelty is compatible with smartphones and tablets with Android from version 9.0, NFC support, 3G or 4G chip and Wi-Fi.