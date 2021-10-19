how-to-put-videos-in-keynote-presentations-(iphone,-ipad,-and-mac)

Keynote is a tool to create amazing slideshows in a simple and practical way. The software, available for free for iPhone, iPad and Mac, has powerful features and, combined with previous models, makes it a more interesting alternative than its competitors — in addition to syncing across all Apple devices via iCloud.

A common difficulty for those who use Keynote is to place videos on a slide. First, one of the software’s requirements is that its format be compatible with QuickTime on Mac. If you’re having trouble with that, just import it into iMovie, QuickTime Player, or Compressor to perform an MPEG-4 conversion , with the extension “.m4a”.

When adding the video, you can choose to play by click or automatically, and also define a specific loop. Everything will depend on your creativity to assemble the ideal slide with the video introduced.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check out below how to easily add videos to a Keynote slide.on supported Apple devices. 1. On iPhone and iPad

Step 1:

open a presentation in Keynote. Then tap “Edit” and select the “+” button.

Tap the “+” button to open the editing options – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Tap “Photo & Video” to add a video to your personal library.

Select the indicated option to add a video – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

You can still add one YouTube or Vimeo video on the slide, just tap “Web Video” below and fill in the corresponding URL address field. Finally, tap “Insert”.

Add a YouTube or Vimeo video to your slide – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. On Mac

Step 1:

select the “Media” button in the top bar of the window, and click “Movies” to add a Mac video. Or, drag a video from the Finder to the desired slide.

Go to “Add Movies” in Mac Keynote – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2: click on the video to make edits such as adding captions and borders. View the sidebar for more possibilities for changes.

517296 In the sidebar, choose the options for video editing – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Add a YouTube or Vimeo video to the slide by going to “Web Video” and filling in the corresponding field with the URL address.