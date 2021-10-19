Blind Marriage Brazil | Meet the couples Netflix hid in the show

About to launch its final episodes, the reality show Marriage à Cegas Brasil

    has been making waves on social media. The premise of the program, which is the Brazilian version of Love Is Blind, original from Netflix, is to bring together men and women willing to get married without knowing their partner physically, only attracting each other by the feeling.

The first contact between suitors is in booths, when they talk to each other and choose who they had the most connection with. This feeling is so strong that they exchange declarations of love and get engaged even before the physical encounter. Then, the formed pairs meet in person, go on a honeymoon and return home to prepare for the wedding.

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

The Netflix series, however, doesn’t show us all the couples that formed during the show, focusing on just five of them, who had their stories told throughout the episodes. According to a survey by Splash, the reality show participants already knew that this could happen. Therefore, after each first meeting, the participants either returned to the hotel or went to the program’s honeymoon.

    • Even fans more attentive to the details of the reality show noticed, in some scenes, the silhouettes of participants who would make it through the meeting, but who didn’t appear in the following episodes. If you were curious and want to find out who these others were, it’s time to meet them soon.

    Aline Moraes (@alinemagara) and Diego Pasquini (@diegoppasquini)

    Pamella Sousa (@pamellasoupam) and Gustavo Mester (@gustavomester) 1024

    Anna Arraes (@annaarraes) and Bruno Brych (@brych)

    Anna Gaudêncio (@anagaudencio) and Alexis Martinho (@alexismartinho_)

    Priscila Pitman (@priscillapitman) and Victor Varella (@victorvarella)

    The last two episodes of Blind Wedding air on Netflix on the day 10 of October.

    Source: Splash (1), (2)

