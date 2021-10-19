Blind Marriage Brazil | Meet the couples Netflix hid in the show
About to launch its final episodes, the reality show Marriage à Cegas Brasil
- has been making waves on social media. The premise of the program, which is the Brazilian version of Love Is Blind, original from Netflix, is to bring together men and women willing to get married without knowing their partner physically, only attracting each other by the feeling.
-
- Blind Wedding Brazil debuts on Netflix: is it worth watching?
- Marriage to the Blind Brazil: Instagram of the participants of the reality of Netflix
The first contact between suitors is in booths, when they talk to each other and choose who they had the most connection with. This feeling is so strong that they exchange declarations of love and get engaged even before the physical encounter. Then, the formed pairs meet in person, go on a honeymoon and return home to prepare for the wedding.
Anna Gaudêncio (@anagaudencio) and Alexis Martinho (@alexismartinho_)
Priscila Pitman (@priscillapitman) and Victor Varella (@victorvarella)
The last two episodes of Blind Wedding air on Netflix on the day 10 of October.
Source: Splash (1), (2)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 1024 513009