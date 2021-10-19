Blind Marriage Brazil | Meet the couples Netflix hid in the show

About to launch its final episodes, the reality show Marriage à Cegas Brasil

The first contact between suitors is in booths, when they talk to each other and choose who they had the most connection with. This feeling is so strong that they exchange declarations of love and get engaged even before the physical encounter. Then, the formed pairs meet in person, go on a honeymoon and return home to prepare for the wedding.

The Netflix series, however, doesn’t show us all the couples that formed during the show, focusing on just five of them, who had their stories told throughout the episodes. According to a survey by Splash, the reality show participants already knew that this could happen. Therefore, after each first meeting, the participants either returned to the hotel or went to the program’s honeymoon.

