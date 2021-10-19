algorithm-trained-by-researchers-can-guess-bank-passwords

Every ATM has a notice asking its users to make sure no one is looking at them when they enter their bank account password, but research has shown that the notice, in the future, it will also have to warn about virtual risks.

A deep learning algorithm was trained by researchers at the University of Padua in Italy to guess bankcard passwords from videos of people using ATMs. He managed to get the combination right 55% of the time, even in cases where the footage showed the keyboard hidden by hands.

Deep learning (deep learning) is an artificial intelligence (AI) function which aims to mimic the functioning of the human brain in processing data and creating patterns for use in decision making, being the ideal technology for a password-guessing algorithm.

The experiment was performed on a computer with Xeon E5 processor-2670 with 92 GB of RAM and three Tesla K GPUs20m with 5 GB of RAM each, expensive components commonly used in data centers.

How the study took place

The structure of the algorithm’s operation. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

The first step of the study was the making of a replica of the ATM used by the guinea pigs in the laboratory, since the specific dimensions and spacing of each one Keystrokes are important factors in algorithm training. Afterwards, the deep learning model was trained with 5,2670 videos of 75 different people entering the four- and five-digit passwords for their cards. The algorithm finally showed a series of combinations, and the probability of them being correct.

The researchers analyzed three guessing attempts on the algorithm per test, based on the common number of mistakes people might make before blocking their cards. During these attempts, the algorithm was able to reconstruct the correct sequence 41% of the time, in five-digit cases, and 41%, in four digits.

Demonstration of a combination guessed by the algorithm. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

Algorithm training, in addition to making it able to predict which buttons were pressed from the subjects’ movements, also taught the deep learning model to exclude keys from the hand position of the filmed person.

Camera position also proved important in the study, with the researchers placing a capture device in a small hole at the top of the ATM being the ideal procedure for this method. If the device is a model capable of capturing audio, the algorithm can be trained to identify the key by the sounds emitted, which have small differences.

How to protect yourself