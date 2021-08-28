india vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leads test live cricket score: Will Pujara’s bat score a century after 968 days?

New Delhi

The third Test match of the series being played between India and England at Headingley, Leeds has reached an exciting turn. While England dominated the first two days of this Test match, on the third day Indian batsmen craved the host bowlers for wickets. India started the game ahead of yesterday’s score of 212 for 2 wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara misses out on century

Indian middle order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a century. Robinson did them LBW. He could not add to his second day’s score of 91 runs.

Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have a big responsibility on the fourth day. England team can take the new ball. And it can be a daunting task for the Indian batsmen to face the new ball in the first hour of the morning.

The fourth day is going to be very important for India. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli shared an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the second wicket. Both would like to spend as much time as possible on Saturday.

Pujara and Kohli have been in discussion about their batting for some time now. Both have not scored a century with the bat in a long time. However, in the second innings of the Headingley Test, both have a chance to play a big innings. On the fourth day, both would like to end the drought of their centuries.

By the end of the third day’s play, India scored 215 for 4 in the second innings. Pujara is unbeaten on 91 and Kohli on 45. The game had to be called off early on the third day due to bad light.

Pujara’s last century was against Australia in 2019

It has been 968 days since Pujara scored a Test century. He scored his last century in January 2019 against Australia. During this Pujara has played 35 innings.

When will the drought of Virat’s centuries end?

Virat Kohli scored his last Test century against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test in 2019. It has been 645 days for the Indian captain to score a century. Kohli has failed to score a century in international cricket for the last 50 innings.