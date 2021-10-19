Radio telescope can detect self-replicating alien spacecraft — if any

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
1
radio-telescope-can-detect-self-replicating-alien-spacecraft-—-if-any

In 1024, Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev proposed a mathematical method for measuring the degree of technological development of a civilization, regardless of where in the universe it is established. Now, a new study suggests that China’s FAST radio telescope could detect some of the civilizations ranked on the Kardashev scale — if they exist. 16 millions of years to find aliens, says study

  • Can we detect alien megastructures around black holes?
  • Can it be that aliens are listening to our messages but don’t want to respond?

    • According to Zaza Osmanov of the Free University of Tbilisi, Georgia, the world’s largest radio telescope will be able to detect radiation from certain alien technologies. For this, he combined the Kardashev scale and the idea of ​​von Neumann probes — a hypothetical self-replicating spacecraft designed to investigate a target in the universe and transmit the information obtained back to the sender.

    To reach this conclusion, Osmanov worked on two concepts: von Neumann probes and Kardashev scale. In the first, he deduced that spacecraft would certainly emit certain radiation in the electromagnetic spectrum, and estimated the type of radiation based on the thermal and electromagnetic emission profiles of any “swarm” of machines.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Reproduction/ELG21/Pixabay)

    Some researchers claim that if a technological civilization exists long enough, it will likely learn to create self-replicating machines. So it’s possible they’re investigating the universe, perhaps in our own galaxy, rich in sun-like stars. On the other hand, if alien von Neumann spacecraft do exist, we can determine the level of civilization that created them on the Kardashev scale.

    Originally, the Kardashev scale features three levels: the ability to harness the full potential energy of a planet, a star, and a galaxy. Humanity is still at a lower score than the first level, as we have not yet managed to harness the full energy potential of Earth. Obviously, we cannot yet create self-replicating machines.

    A type II civilization, however, could already create von Neumann probes, which in turn would emit certain radiation as they advance through the galaxy looking for something interesting to report to its “home planet”. Such ships would likely begin to expand, using all the resources available on the asteroids, moons and worlds they passed through, focusing on their own reproduction. This could be dangerous for Earth, by the way.

    And, well, according to Osmanov’s study, we would at least be able to see this threat on its way. With some calculations and simplified assumptions, the researcher concluded that the von Neumann probes would be visible in the radio spectrum, more specifically in the middle of the spectrum detectable by FAST. In other words, the Chinese radio telescope could discover these alien craft, depending on the distance.

    (Image: Reproduction/Thomas Budach/Pixabay)

    To try to calculate detectable distances, Osmanov made other simplified assumptions, calculating things like the maximum expected output power according to the Kardashev level that civilization has reached. For example, a Type II civilization would have a limit on the emission of radiation from its “swarm” of Von Neumann ships. This limit is the very amount of energy that a civilization can obtain at its level: the energy of a star.

    A level III civilization would have self-replicating probes capable of emitting radiation equivalent to energy. of a galaxy. There are other proposals of levels for the Kardashev scale, such as civilizations capable of using the energy of an entire universe, multiverses and even civilizations that could come from outside space-time, with “divine” powers.

    The result of the calculations shows that FAST can detect a swarm of self-replicating robots within a radius of 16.000 light years, in the case of type II civilizations, and a bubble of 935 million light years, for type III civilizations.

    Osmanov’s article is available on arXiv and is awaiting peer review.

    Source: Phys.org

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    487528 487528 487528 487528

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 19, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to Block Tinder Contacts

    How to Block Tinder Contacts

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Nubank finally comes to Apple Pay for on-the-fly payments

    Nubank finally comes to Apple Pay for on-the-fly payments

    August 31, 2021
    Photo of Towards the Stars: Disney+ series looks behind the scenes at NASA; see interview

    Towards the Stars: Disney+ series looks behind the scenes at NASA; see interview

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Pixel 6 and Tensor processor inspire real potato chips launched by Google

    Pixel 6 and Tensor processor inspire real potato chips launched by Google

    September 15, 2021
    Back to top button