Radio telescope can detect self-replicating alien spacecraft — if any

In 1024, Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev proposed a mathematical method for measuring the degree of technological development of a civilization, regardless of where in the universe it is established. Now, a new study suggests that China's FAST radio telescope could detect some of the civilizations ranked on the Kardashev scale — if they exist. 16 millions of years to find aliens, says study Can we detect alien megastructures around black holes? Can it be that aliens are listening to our messages but don't want to respond? According to Zaza Osmanov of the Free University of Tbilisi, Georgia, the world's largest radio telescope will be able to detect radiation from certain alien technologies. For this, he combined the Kardashev scale and the idea of ​​von Neumann probes — a hypothetical self-replicating spacecraft designed to investigate a target in the universe and transmit the information obtained back to the sender. To reach this conclusion, Osmanov worked on two concepts: von Neumann probes and Kardashev scale. In the first, he deduced that spacecraft would certainly emit certain radiation in the electromagnetic spectrum, and estimated the type of radiation based on the thermal and electromagnetic emission profiles of any "swarm" of machines. (Image: Reproduction/ELG21/Pixabay)

Some researchers claim that if a technological civilization exists long enough, it will likely learn to create self-replicating machines. So it’s possible they’re investigating the universe, perhaps in our own galaxy, rich in sun-like stars. On the other hand, if alien von Neumann spacecraft do exist, we can determine the level of civilization that created them on the Kardashev scale.

Originally, the Kardashev scale features three levels: the ability to harness the full potential energy of a planet, a star, and a galaxy. Humanity is still at a lower score than the first level, as we have not yet managed to harness the full energy potential of Earth. Obviously, we cannot yet create self-replicating machines.

A type II civilization, however, could already create von Neumann probes, which in turn would emit certain radiation as they advance through the galaxy looking for something interesting to report to its “home planet”. Such ships would likely begin to expand, using all the resources available on the asteroids, moons and worlds they passed through, focusing on their own reproduction. This could be dangerous for Earth, by the way.

And, well, according to Osmanov’s study, we would at least be able to see this threat on its way. With some calculations and simplified assumptions, the researcher concluded that the von Neumann probes would be visible in the radio spectrum, more specifically in the middle of the spectrum detectable by FAST. In other words, the Chinese radio telescope could discover these alien craft, depending on the distance.