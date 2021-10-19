what's-in-claro-now-top-streaming's-catalog?

Claro is a telephone and broadband internet operator that until a while ago only offered cable TV plans through a set top box. But that changed with the launch of Claro Now Top Streaming package, which can be used over the internet without needing a TV Box.

How to subscribe to Claro Now Top Streaming

For R$ 24,59 monthly, the platform has more from 59 live TV stations, and the programming can be watched on tablets and smartphones (Android and iOS), web browsers and Smart TVs (via Chromecast or AirPlay). For now, the mode is only available to Claro customers.

Below, we list what you will find in the Claro Now Top Streaming catalog.

Claro Now's main channels are available on the Top Streaming plan, which works without needing to from a box connected to the TV (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) As we mentioned before, Claro Now Top Streaming is one of the plans available within the Now application. Therefore, you will only be able to subscribe to the modality if you are already a customer of the operator, whether mobile telephony or broadband or Pay TV. It's different from DirecTV Go, which is also an IPTV service, but which can be used on more devices. What is IPTV?



How to use DirecTV Go to watch live TV channels Also, the release of some channels may vary depending on your city or region. Open TV Channels Band Culture Record TV Network SBT Art Channels Art 1

Short Channel!

Film&Arts Smithsonian HD Documentary channels Animal Planet Discovery Discovery Science Discovery Theater Discovery Turbo Discovery World History History 2 MORE on Screen National Geographic Nat Geo Wild Prime Box Brazil Music and entertainment channels BIS

LIKE

MTV Brazil MTV Live



MTVs_24

Multishow

Music Box Brazil Sports Channels

BandSports

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Extra

Fox Sports

Fox Sports 2

SporTV

SporTV 2

SporTV 3 Movie Channels Cinemax

Megapix

Paramount

Space

Star Channel

Studio Universal

TCM



TNT Series Channels A&E

AMC

AXN

Comedy Central



Discovery ID

FX

Sony Channel

SyFy

TNT Series

Warner Channel News channels AgroMais Band News

CNN Brazil

CNN International

DW

France 24 HD

Globo News

Rai Italia

Record News

TV5Monde

TV Brasil Variety channels Canal Brasil

Canal Off

Discovery Home & Health

E!

Eurochannel Fish TV

Food Network

Future

GNT

Lifetime

Star Life

TLC

Trace Brazuca

Travel Box Brazil

Viva

Woohoo

Children’s Channels Baby TV

Boomerang Cartoon Network

Discovery Kids

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Gloob

Gloobinho

National Geographic Kids

Nick Jr.

NIckelodeon

Tooncast

TV Ra Tim Bum

ZooMoo Kids

As you saw, the channel list available in Claro Now Top Streaming plan is quite long. However, it is always good to remember that the offer of channels may change at any time by the operator.

This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.