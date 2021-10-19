What's in Claro Now Top Streaming's catalog?
Claro is a telephone and broadband internet operator that until a while ago only offered cable TV plans through a set top box. But that changed with the launch of Claro Now Top Streaming package, which can be used over the internet without needing a TV Box.
For R$ 24,59 monthly, the platform has more from 59 live TV stations, and the programming can be watched on tablets and smartphones (Android and iOS), web browsers and Smart TVs (via Chromecast or AirPlay). For now, the mode is only available to Claro customers.
Below, we list what you will find in the Claro Now Top Streaming catalog.
Music and entertainment channels
MTV Brazil
Sports Channels
Documentary channels
Music and entertainment channels
Movie Channels
- Cinemax
- Megapix
- Paramount
- Space
- Star Channel
- Studio Universal
- TCM
- TNT
Series Channels
- A&E
- AMC
- AXN
- Comedy Central
- Discovery ID
- FX
- Sony Channel
- SyFy
- TNT Series
- Warner Channel
News channels
- AgroMais
- Band News
Variety channels
- Canal Brasil
- Canal Off
- Discovery Home & Health
- E!
- Eurochannel
- Fish TV
Children’s Channels
- Baby TV
- Boomerang
- Cartoon Network
Gloob
As you saw, the channel list available in Claro Now Top Streaming plan is quite long. However, it is always good to remember that the offer of channels may change at any time by the operator.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
