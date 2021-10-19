What's in Claro Now Top Streaming's catalog?

Claro is a telephone and broadband internet operator that until a while ago only offered cable TV plans through a set top box. But that changed with the launch of Claro Now Top Streaming package, which can be used over the internet without needing a TV Box.

For R$ 24,59 monthly, the platform has more from 59 live TV stations, and the programming can be watched on tablets and smartphones (Android and iOS), web browsers and Smart TVs (via Chromecast or AirPlay). For now, the mode is only available to Claro customers.

Below, we list what you will find in the Claro Now Top Streaming catalog.

Claro Now’s main channels are available on the Top Streaming plan, which works without needing to from a box connected to the TV (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

As we mentioned before, Claro Now Top Streaming is one of the plans available within the Now application. Therefore, you will only be able to subscribe to the modality if you are already a customer of the operator, whether mobile telephony or broadband or Pay TV. It’s different from DirecTV Go, which is also an IPTV service, but which can be used on more devices.

Also, the release of some channels may vary depending on your city or region.

Open TV Channels

  • Band
  • Culture

    • Record

  • TV Network
  • SBT

    • Art Channels

    • Art 1
    • Short Channel!
        • Film&Arts
      • Smithsonian HD

    Documentary channels

  • Animal Planet
  • Discovery
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Theater
  • Discovery Turbo
  • Discovery World
  • History
  • History 2
  • MORE on Screen
  • National Geographic
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • Prime Box Brazil

    • Music and entertainment channels

    • BIS
    • LIKE
        • MTV Brazil
      • MTV Live
      • MTVs_24
    • Multishow
    • Music Box Brazil

    Sports Channels

  • BandSports
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2
  • ESPN Brazil
  • ESPN Extra
  • Fox Sports
  • Fox Sports 2
  • SporTV
  • SporTV 2
  • SporTV 3

    Movie Channels

    • Cinemax
    • Megapix
    • Paramount
    • Space
    • Star Channel
    • Studio Universal
    • TCM
    • TNT

    • Series Channels

    • A&E
    • AMC
    • AXN
    • Comedy Central
    • Discovery ID
    • FX
    • Sony Channel
    • SyFy
    • TNT Series
    • Warner Channel

    News channels

    • AgroMais
        • Band News
      • CNN Brazil
      • CNN International
      • DW
    • France 24 HD
  • Globo News
  • Rai Italia
  • Record News
  • TV5Monde
  • TV Brasil

    Variety channels

    • Canal Brasil
    • Canal Off
    • Discovery Home & Health
    • E!
    • Eurochannel
        • Fish TV
      • Food Network
      • Future

      • GNT
      • Lifetime
      • Star Life
      • TLC
      • Trace Brazuca
      • Travel Box Brazil
      • Viva
      • Woohoo

      Children’s Channels

      • Baby TV
      • Boomerang
        Cartoon Network
      • Discovery Kids
      • Disney Channel
      • Disney Junior
      • Disney XD

        • Gloob

      • Gloobinho
      • National Geographic Kids
      • Nick Jr.
      • NIckelodeon
      • Tooncast
      • TV Ra Tim Bum
      • ZooMoo Kids

      As you saw, the channel list available in Claro Now Top Streaming plan is quite long. However, it is always good to remember that the offer of channels may change at any time by the operator.

      This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

