Atento telemarketing company suffers ransomware attack
And virtual attacks in Brazil are another victim. This Sunday (17) Atento SA, a multinational call center, was the victim of a virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware), which resulted in the company deactivating some of its systems to prevent possible attempts of data leaks, according to a statement sent by the company to the market.
Atento, still in the statement to the market, claims to have performed an isolation of its systems, as well as the interruption of connections with its customers, to prevent the risk of leakage of company data. The company also warns that its cybersecurity team is already working to identify and contain the threat, and will restore its operations as soon as possible. Finally, Atento says it has not identified any leakage of its data, so far.
According to information released by TecMundo, Atento was hit by the Lockbit 2.0 ransomware, known in the world of digital threats for its speed in encrypting data from affected machines, and which was used in the attack suffered by Accenture in late August. Also according to the website, the company has six days to pay the ransom, otherwise the data will be made available for sale.
Attacks in Brazil
Digital attacks are on the rise in Brazil, with a survey by Fortinet stating that, only in the first half of 2020, the occurrence of these blows in national territory doubled in relation to 2020, reaching the 14 .2 billion cases, with the large number of companies that have been appearing in the news as victims of these crimes showing this fact to the public.
Last Thursday (14), Porto Seguro services were temporarily unavailable due to of a virtual attack and, in the beginning of October, CVC and Submarino Viagens suffered a virtual kidnapping (ransomware) that made the sales services of the two companies unavailable.
In August, Lojas Renner also suffered a ransomware attack. The scam left the retailer’s website, e-commerce application and systems unavailable for a few days. After the restoration, the company claims that no data, whether from employees or customers, was compromised.
And in June, Grupo Fleury was also the victim of a ransomware attack, which made it impossible to carry out tests in the company’s laboratories for a few days.
