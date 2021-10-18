atento-telemarketing-company-suffers-ransomware-attack

And virtual attacks in Brazil are another victim. This Sunday (17) Atento SA, a multinational call center, was the victim of a virtual kidnapping attack (ransomware), which resulted in the company deactivating some of its systems to prevent possible attempts of data leaks, according to a statement sent by the company to the market.

Atento, still in the statement to the market, claims to have performed an isolation of its systems, as well as the interruption of connections with its customers, to prevent the risk of leakage of company data. The company also warns that its cybersecurity team is already working to identify and contain the threat, and will restore its operations as soon as possible. Finally, Atento says it has not identified any leakage of its data, so far.

According to information released by TecMundo, Atento was hit by the Lockbit 2.0 ransomware, known in the world of digital threats for its speed in encrypting data from affected machines, and which was used in the attack suffered by Accenture in late August. Also according to the website, the company has six days to pay the ransom, otherwise the data will be made available for sale.