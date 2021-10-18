Amazon is accused of plagiarizing products to boost its own sales
Recently, Amazon was accused of plagiarizing products and favoring its own brands in marketplace search results, using internal data, to see the most popular products from other sellers. Based on a Reuters report, a large number of documents from Amazon India seem to confirm these claims, which the giant has previously denied.
The documents reveal that the branch The company’s Indian company would have taken advantage of the company’s internal data to copy the best-selling products by third parties and list the same goods on its platform as if they were from Amazon itself, in addition to manipulating the search results so that the brand’s products would appear in the first ones. positions.
The “strategy” of finding “reference articles” and copying them was described in a document from 500, where a plan for launching a Amazon’s own rca, called “Solimo”, adapted for the Indian market. The objective was to use information from other platform vendors in the Indian version to develop new products and market them.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In the list of brands and reference products from Amazon in India, were cookware from Prestige, one of the largest equipment companies from the country kitchen and men’s shirts by the Peter England and Louis Philippe brands, both manufactured by the Aditya Birla Group. None of the companies commented on what happened, except for Prestige. “We are not aware that we are a ‘benchmark’ for Amazon and we don’t know what it means to be an Amazon benchmark.” said Chandru Kalro, CEO of TTK Prestige. According to Reuters, two sources confirmed that Amazon used some tools to change search rankings and boost its own merchandise. Piyush Tulsian, a New Delhi computer accessories retailer, told Reuters that it used to earn about 1.500 dollars (8. per month selling Logitech mousepads on the platform. However, about two years ago, their sales started to drop. Tulsian found that Amazon favored its own wares by showing an AmazonBasics mousepad ad to all customers who had clicked on the Logitech mousepad ad. In addition, the Swiss-branded product also began to appear at a much lower position in search results, he said. Both Amazon and Logitech declined to comment on the matter, according to Reuters. In response to the report, Amazon stated: “We display search results based on relevance to the customer’s search query, regardless of whether such products are privately branded offered by sellers or not”. The company did not respond in its statement regarding documentary evidence that employees had copied third-party products to favor their own brands. Long ago, authorities in India, the US and Europe have accused the US giant of adopting anti-competitive practices. Reuters notes in its report that an investigation in India is looking into whether the company has unfairly promoted its own products. Source: Reuters Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2016 2016 2016
What does Amazon say?
In response to the report, Amazon stated: “We display search results based on relevance to the customer’s search query, regardless of whether such products are privately branded offered by sellers or not”. The company did not respond in its statement regarding documentary evidence that employees had copied third-party products to favor their own brands.
Long ago, authorities in India, the US and Europe have accused the US giant of adopting anti-competitive practices. Reuters notes in its report that an investigation in India is looking into whether the company has unfairly promoted its own products.
Source: Reuters
