what-is-it-like-to-hear-the-sounds-of-mars?-feel-on-the-red-planet-with-these-recordings!

Perseverance is the first robotic vehicle sent to Mars to be equipped with two microphones — one on the side of the rover and the other on the mast, to complement the rock and atmosphere analyzes performed by the SuperCam instrument. To do this, the instrument makes laser shots on rocks and the ground and then studies the resulting dust with a camera. As this process happens hundreds of times per target, there are great opportunities for the rover’s mics, which have already picked up the sound of more than thousand shots.

As sound travels through the air, some of the recordings have been helping scientists learn more about changes in the planet’s atmosphere — and the SuperCam’s microphone is great for that, because it’s on the mast. of the rover and thus can monitor “micro turbulence” caused by minimal changes in the air. This information complements that obtained by the dedicated sensors of the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) instrument.

Indication of the microphone on the rover mast , as part of the SuperCam instrument (Image: Playback/NASA/JPL-Caltech)