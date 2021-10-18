What is it like to hear the sounds of Mars? Feel on the Red Planet with these recordings!
The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February this year, is equipped with two microphones that have already provided nearly five hours of recording of various sounds, such as wind and sound during the displacement on the surface of the planet, for example. The recordings are important for scientists to understand the Red Planet in new ways — and, of course, NASA invites the public to listen to the sounds of Mars.
Baptiste Chide, a planetary scientist who studies the data collected by the microphones, describes that these sounds make the listener feel as if you were on the planet. “Martian sounds have strong bass vibrations, so when you put headphones on, you can really feel them; I think microphones will be an important device for the future of Mars and the science of the Solar System,” he said.
Check out:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The microphone also allows studies on how sound propagates on the planet. Since the Martian atmosphere is less dense than Earth’s, scientists had already expected that high-pitched sounds would be particularly difficult to hear — so much so that recording the sounds of the fourth flight of the Ingenuity helicopter was a welcome surprise, allowing researchers to eliminate two out of three. different models, developed to demonstrate the propagation of sound on Mars. You can check all the sounds of Mars, recorded by Perseverance microphones, by clicking here. Source: NASA Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The microphone also allows studies on how sound propagates on the planet. Since the Martian atmosphere is less dense than Earth’s, scientists had already expected that high-pitched sounds would be particularly difficult to hear — so much so that recording the sounds of the fourth flight of the Ingenuity helicopter was a welcome surprise, allowing researchers to eliminate two out of three. different models, developed to demonstrate the propagation of sound on Mars.
You can check all the sounds of Mars, recorded by Perseverance microphones, by clicking here.
Source: NASA
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.