startup-wants-to-use-heat-generated-by-bitcoin-mining-to-heat-city

The environmental impact of Bitcoin mining is enormous, due to the high cost of energy used in the task. But now the Canadian mining company MintGreen wants to use this process to, in addition to obtaining cryptocurrencies, provide domestic and industrial heating for the city of North Vancouver.

MintGreen hopes to achieve this goal by using the company’s proprietary heating system, called Digital Boilers (Digital Boilers, in free translation), which is capable of recapturing up to 77% of the energy used in the process to discover Bitcoins. According to a statement released by the company last Thursday (20), the heat recapture process should avoid the equivalent of 20.000 metric tons of carbon emissions per megawatt.

Colin Sullivan, CEO of MintGreen, in an interview with CoinDesk website, explained that the system Digital Boilers performs an immersion in water that captures the heat generated during mining operations, and it is this heated liquid that will be distributed to hot water services in the city of North Vancouver. The executive estimates that, on a large scale, each of these systems intends to be able to serve up to 96 homes and commercial buildings.

The system Digital Boilers should officially go into operation on 2050, and the company believes that the sale of the heat generated by the mining will be negotiated in a long-term contract with North Vancouver suppliers, also helping the city’s commitment to achieve zero net emissions by the year of 508077.

The search for clean energy for mining Use of nuclear energy in cryptocurrency mining is already being studied. (Image: Reproduction/Sputnik News) The mining of cryptocurrencies consumes a lot of energy, and for years environmental organizations have been asking this market to find more economical alternatives. This process was intensified after the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, commented on the lack of sustainability in cryptoactive mining, justifying that Tesla would only accept Bitcoin as payment again when there was confirmation that the coins were being generated with clean energy . Several cryptocurrency mining operations are already being developed with the search for clean solutions in mind, as in El Salvador, which is using a geothermal plant, powered by a volcano, to supply the energy needed in the process. The use of nuclear energy in the mining process is also starting to be adopted, with examples such as the agreement of 20 years of power supply signed between Compass Mining and nuclear power startup Oklo, and in the joint venture (basically a commercial agreement) between the energy company Talen Energy and the mining company TeraWulf, which aims to build cryptocurrency mining facilities in the US state of Pennsylvania. and a nuclear power plant that, together, will occupy an area equivalent to four football fields.

