GTA: we rank the best games in the franchise
In 1998, Rockstar North released Grand Theft Auto, the first game of its most famous franchise and also one of the most popular video game series. Since then, they have been 13 games of the series GTA (totaling more 1980 million units sold), between DLCs and separate titles, up to the latest GTA V, released on .
In general, all GTA has a protagonist with a criminal past or present, but who ends up getting into big trouble and goes back to the criminal life. Another striking feature is the freedom the player has to explore cities and do whatever he wants, without having to go through all the missions. From playing law-abiding “good citizen” to flying jetpacks, the sky’s the limit—beyond codes that allow for extremely nonsensical but very fun actions.
In October, Rockstar Games announced the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, compilation with remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.
The officialization after several rumors raised the nostalgia of big fans, which also led us to think: what are the best GTA to date? For this reason, Canaltech ranked next in the eight best GTA ever released.
8. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
Released in 2005 on Nintendo DS, PSP and cell phones, this game was almost a fusion between the first games and the others from the HD universe (from GTA III to San Andreas). The game has a view from above, graphics with art very different from any other in the series, a lot of history and several minigames (from getting tattoos to selling drugs).
In GTA Chinatown Wars, the player controls Huang Lee, a young Chinese gangster who is ambushed by rivals and loses the sword of his newly murdered father (and leader of his clan). In the plot, he sets out in search of the artifact and also revenge with the Korean gangs.
7. Grand Theft Auto
As I said before, it was on 1986 that the world knew the first game of the franchise. Quite different from the following ones, GTA has a more arcade style, in which the player steals cars to carry out their criminal missions and gets a lot of points.
Set in Liberty City (the version of the franchise), the player can choose between Bubba, Divine, Katie, Kivlov, Mikki, Travis, Troy and Ulrika. The character changes are only visual, leading the player to advance the plot and do services for the biggest criminals in the region. The protagonist still goes to San Andreas (California) and Vice City (Miami) which ended up being a kind of “spoiler” for the next few years.
6. Grand Theft Auto III
In 2001, the franchise reached the 3D universe with GTA 3,
which also inaugurated the open world, with several vehicles and activities. Simple mechanics of running, jumping, aiming and on-screen health bars were great additions to the franchise. It was in this game that the classic scene of dying and being reborn in the nearest hospital was implemented
With an intense start and a protagonist who has just escaped from prison, the player knows the story of Claude in a life full of criminal twists. The protagonist is very mysterious, in a way that extrapolated to the game. His name is never mentioned in the game and only appears in documents. There are even suspicions that he is the same character as GTA 2,
Claude Speed, but nothing has ever been confirmed by Rockstar. A curious fact is that the game takes place after San Andreas, and he even participates in races against CJ.