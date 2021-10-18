gta:-we-rank-the-best-games-in-the-franchise

With an intense start and a protagonist who has just escaped from prison, the player knows the story of Claude in a life full of criminal twists. The protagonist is very mysterious, in a way that extrapolated to the game. His name is never mentioned in the game and only appears in documents. There are even suspicions that he is the same character as GTA 2

Set in Liberty City (the version of the franchise), the player can choose between Bubba, Divine, Katie, Kivlov, Mikki, Travis, Troy and Ulrika. The character changes are only visual, leading the player to advance the plot and do services for the biggest criminals in the region. The protagonist still goes to San Andreas (California) and Vice City (Miami) which ended up being a kind of “spoiler” for the next few years.

As I said before, it was on 1986 that the world knew the first game of the franchise. Quite different from the following ones, GTA has a more arcade style, in which the player steals cars to carry out their criminal missions and gets a lot of points.

In GTA Chinatown Wars , the player controls Huang Lee, a young Chinese gangster who is ambushed by rivals and loses the sword of his newly murdered father (and leader of his clan). In the plot, he sets out in search of the artifact and also revenge with the Korean gangs.

Released in 2005 on Nintendo DS, PSP and cell phones, this game was almost a fusion between the first games and the others from the HD universe (from GTA III to San Andreas ). The game has a view from above, graphics with art very different from any other in the series, a lot of history and several minigames (from getting tattoos to selling drugs).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In general, all GTA has a protagonist with a criminal past or present, but who ends up getting into big trouble and goes back to the criminal life. Another striking feature is the freedom the player has to explore cities and do whatever he wants, without having to go through all the missions. From playing law-abiding “good citizen” to flying jetpacks, the sky’s the limit—beyond codes that allow for extremely nonsensical but very fun actions.

In 1998, Rockstar North released Grand Theft Auto , the first game of its most famous franchise and also one of the most popular video game series. Since then, they have been 13 games of the series GTA (totaling more 1980 million units sold), between DLCs and separate titles, up to the latest GTA V , released on .

The fourth game in the series is 8 or 18 for the fans. Loved and hated, 2005 has a great story, lighting and system of fighting revolutionaries and very faithful. On the other hand, the terrible handling, a not-so-charismatic protagonist (even more so compared to other secondary characters of the same game) and NPCs with strange artificial intelligences frustrated the experience of many.

Nevertheless, the journey of Nico Bellic, a Serbian immigrant who arrives in Liberty City to live the American Dream (to have a home, job and family), was an important turning point for the great stories of GTA. As an ex-combatant of a civil war, the protagonist ends up entering criminal life, ranging from small crimes to a major bank robbery. This was the first game in the series to have two ending options, which was also very positive.

The collection of 2006 of GTA 4

The first expansion is The Lost and Damned, which shows the story of Johnny Klebitz and his biker gang The Lost Motorcycle Club, on a journey there Sons of Anarchy. The plot encompasses the conflict with the other Angels of Death gang, infighting over the path they should follow and many problems with drug and arms trafficking. Much acclaimed, the protagonist still appears in GTA V, but has a tragic end at the hands of Trevor.

The other expansion is The Ballad of Gay Tony, which tells the story of Luis Fernando Lopez, the bodyguard of Anthony “Gay Tony” Prince, owner of some nightclubs around Liberty City. Hired to protect Tony, the protagonist also does other side jobs, involving tasks like stealing cars, even conflicts with gangs (like The Lost MC). All this to help the mother with the bills and try to live a “quiet” life.

Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter for the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

As the name suggests, the game is set in Rockstar’s Miami version and in the fervent years of the decade 1986. Released in 1999, the story shows the life of Tommy Vercetti returning from prison and as a former member of the Forelli Mafia. With lots of elements from The Godfather and Scarface, we have a beautiful story of tropical mafia, filled with neons, bands, famous, and of course a lot of firefighting with other mobsters, drug dealers and motorcyclists.

The game was a good leap compared to GTA III, adding several cars, boats (unfortunately Tommy can’t swim), helicopters and guns. The game even has missions with gangs to earn their respect (something like Bully) and firefighter, paramedic and police to improve skills. The game was the first in the franchise to feature voice acting for the protagonist, immortalizing actor Ray Liotta in the 3D character.

One of the most striking points of Vice City is your soundtrack. With classics from glam rock, heavy metal, hip-hop, electronica, new wave and pop, surfing the seven radio stations was a journey back in time straight to 1998.

two. Grand Theft Auto V

The most recent hit and the biggest GTA ever made, in several aspects, was released in 2013 and became the most profitable entertainment product in history and sold more than any other game in the saga. The first in the series to have three simultaneous protagonists brings the story of Franklin Clinton, a young man who worked at a car dealership but ends up falling into crime; Michael de Santa, former thief in a witness protection program; and Trevor Phillips, a country dealer and Michael’s former robbery colleague.

GTA 5 brought a story worthy of the Hollywood scam movies, with several action scenes, plot twists, fights with gangs, police, private armies, criminal millionaires and even the FIB and IAA (versions of the FBI and CIA). All this in a Los Santos recreated with several sights and important places from the real world. And of course, let’s not forget the various customizations for the main characters and vehicles.