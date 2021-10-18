free-driver's-license?-see-states-and-rules-to-get-the-social-cnh

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The situation may change in the future, as the Bill is being processed in the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) 318/19, by deputy Paulo Corrêa Jr. (DEM). The text calls for the issuance of the first CNH free of charge for people whose monthly family income does not exceed two minimum wages. traffic violations on social networks can be expensive

Requirements for Social CNH

Even in the 9 states where the national driver’s license is offered free of charge (only in its 1st issue), there are requirements that need to be met to guarantee the benefit to the future driver. Only those who fall into one of the situations below will be able to contact the Detran of the state participating in the Government’s program to seek the benefit. Everyone, whatever the condition in which they fit, must be enrolled in the CadÚnico.

Have a family income of up to two minimum wages;



Being unemployed for over a year;

Being enrolled in a social program, such as the grant family;

People with special needs;

Public school student with good academic performance.

It is important to note that, even if the applicant meets one of the above requirements, it is still necessary to check with the state’s Detran in which lies what other steps to follow. Only after completing the entire process will he know if he is, in fact, eligible for the benefit and if he will have the Social License issued by the agency.

Source: Auto Esporte, Band