Free driver's license? See States and rules to get the Social CNH
The dream of getting a national driver’s license sometimes gets lost because of the price, which can reach R$4,000, depending on the category. Some Brazilian states, however, have open enrollment for the so-called CNH Social, which will allow the document to be issued free of charge.
The initiative is part of an action by the Federal Government in conjunction with the National Association of Detrans (AND) and account, currently, with 9 states active in the program, including the Federal District. In addition to the country’s capital, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte already issue drivers licenses for free.
São Paulo, in turn , has not yet adhered to the program that gives free licenses for issuing a driver’s license. For now, the state government only offers the duplicate of the document free of charge, but provided that the applicant’s home has been affected by “accidents or events of nature”.
The situation may change in the future, as the Bill is being processed in the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) 318/19, by deputy Paulo Corrêa Jr. (DEM). The text calls for the issuance of the first CNH free of charge for people whose monthly family income does not exceed two minimum wages.
Even in the 9 states where the national driver's license is offered free of charge (only in its 1st issue), there are requirements that need to be met to guarantee the benefit to the future driver. Only those who fall into one of the situations below will be able to contact the Detran of the state participating in the Government's program to seek the benefit. Everyone, whatever the condition in which they fit, must be enrolled in the CadÚnico. It is important to note that, even if the applicant meets one of the above requirements, it is still necessary to check with the state's Detran in which lies what other steps to follow. Only after completing the entire process will he know if he is, in fact, eligible for the benefit and if he will have the Social License issued by the agency.
Requirements for Social CNH
The situation may change in the future, as the Bill is being processed in the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) 318/19, by deputy Paulo Corrêa Jr. (DEM). The text calls for the issuance of the first CNH free of charge for people whose monthly family income does not exceed two minimum wages. traffic violations on social networks can be expensive
Even in the 9 states where the national driver’s license is offered free of charge (only in its 1st issue), there are requirements that need to be met to guarantee the benefit to the future driver. Only those who fall into one of the situations below will be able to contact the Detran of the state participating in the Government’s program to seek the benefit. Everyone, whatever the condition in which they fit, must be enrolled in the CadÚnico.
It is important to note that, even if the applicant meets one of the above requirements, it is still necessary to check with the state’s Detran in which lies what other steps to follow. Only after completing the entire process will he know if he is, in fact, eligible for the benefit and if he will have the Social License issued by the agency.
