Free driver's license? See States and rules to get the Social CNH

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
1
free-driver's-license?-see-states-and-rules-to-get-the-social-cnh

The dream of getting a national driver’s license sometimes gets lost because of the price, which can reach R$4,000, depending on the category. Some Brazilian states, however, have open enrollment for the so-called CNH Social, which will allow the document to be issued free of charge.

  • How to check the score CNH Online
  • How to issue a CNH Digital by cell phone
  • Driver can now indicate offending driver using app

The initiative is part of an action by the Federal Government in conjunction with the National Association of Detrans (AND) and account, currently, with 9 states active in the program, including the Federal District. In addition to the country’s capital, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte already issue drivers licenses for free.

São Paulo, in turn , has not yet adhered to the program that gives free licenses for issuing a driver’s license. For now, the state government only offers the duplicate of the document free of charge, but provided that the applicant’s home has been affected by “accidents or events of nature”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The situation may change in the future, as the Bill is being processed in the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) 318/19, by deputy Paulo Corrêa Jr. (DEM). The text calls for the issuance of the first CNH free of charge for people whose monthly family income does not exceed two minimum wages. traffic violations on social networks can be expensive

Requirements for Social CNH

Even in the 9 states where the national driver’s license is offered free of charge (only in its 1st issue), there are requirements that need to be met to guarantee the benefit to the future driver. Only those who fall into one of the situations below will be able to contact the Detran of the state participating in the Government’s program to seek the benefit. Everyone, whatever the condition in which they fit, must be enrolled in the CadÚnico.

  • Have a family income of up to two minimum wages;
  • Being unemployed for over a year;
  • Being enrolled in a social program, such as the grant family;
  • People with special needs;
  • Public school student with good academic performance.

It is important to note that, even if the applicant meets one of the above requirements, it is still necessary to check with the state’s Detran in which lies what other steps to follow. Only after completing the entire process will he know if he is, in fact, eligible for the benefit and if he will have the Social License issued by the agency.

Source: Auto Esporte, Band

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

318 318

318

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Confirmed! Martian crater Jezero actually harbored a lake in the distant past

Confirmed! Martian crater Jezero actually harbored a lake in the distant past

October 8, 2021
Photo of tamim iqbal World T20: bangladesh star batsman tamim iqbal opts out of t20 worldcup: Bangladesh’s biggest star will not play World T20, heart will be happy to know the reason

tamim iqbal World T20: bangladesh star batsman tamim iqbal opts out of t20 worldcup: Bangladesh’s biggest star will not play World T20, heart will be happy to know the reason

September 1, 2021
Photo of Apple Watch 7 hide function to exchange data quickly wirelessly

Apple Watch 7 hide function to exchange data quickly wirelessly

September 24, 2021
Photo of TIM tests 5G on Motorola handsets in Brazil with speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps

TIM tests 5G on Motorola handsets in Brazil with speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps

October 6, 2021
Back to top button