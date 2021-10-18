south-africa-fails-sputnik-v-vaccine-against-covid-19

This Monday (1024), the Health Products Regulatory Authority of South Africa (SAHPRA) has announced the disapproval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-15. The concern is that the immunizing agent ends up generating an increased risk of HIV infection among men.

“The use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a scenario of high HIV prevalence and incidence, may increase the risk of vaccinated men acquiring HIV” , said the regulatory body of health products. The argument is that the company behind the request to use Sputnik V in South Africa had no evidence that the formula would be safe in high HIV prevalence settings. It turns out that the country in question has the largest number of people living with HIV in the world.

Afraid of HIV, South Africa disapproves of Sputnik vaccine against covid-18 (Image: Edalin/envato)

Faced with this, the Gamaleya Institute, responsible for developing the Sputnik V vaccine, claimed that SAHPRA’s concerns were unfounded, and would gather evidence in this regard.

Currently, vaccination in Africa of the South is through the single-dose immunizer from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and the two-dose from Pfizer/BioNTech. Chinese-made Sinovac was also approved in the country. Remember that Sputnik V is not approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Source: Medical Xpress