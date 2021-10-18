5-archery-games-for-mobile

One of the oldest practices of mankind, archery, currently has a very different function than it used to, being played as a sport, including in the Olympic Games. As a result, it is also common to find it in electronic games.

Normally they are not the focus of the experience, but it is still possible to find some titles that work with fun or competition in the sport category. Check out some archery titles for mobile and maybe find your next favorite game.

Archery Club

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional )

Size: about 180 MB for Android and 370 MB for iOS (version 2.18)

BoomBit Studios takes gamers to a competitive online experience with Archery Club. The objective is simple: get a higher score than your opponent after having used all the shots on the target, which is getting further away and increasing the difficulty of controlling the aim.

As the player wins the matches and collects chests, it is possible to improve the different parts of his bow, such as the body that reduces the impact of the arrow’s trajectory or the stabilizer, which facilitates shooting. Divided into rarity levels, the player needs to improve his bow as he opens arenas to keep the competition.

With three game modes, competitive or not, the player has room to train his aim and challenge yourself. If you are looking for a social experience, you can join clubs to compete in leagues and help allies grow with you.

Join other users in this BoomBit bow and arrow game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Archero Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 420 MB for Android and 370 MB for iOS (version 3.3) Habby works with the following premise in its Archery game version: easy to learn, hard to master. As the Lone Archer, your duty is to face hordes of enemies to move forward. It’s a title that mixes “roguelike” with “dungeon crawl” and abuses the difficulty. The player is placed in a tight scenario and needs to dodge everything that comes his way. During breath-taking moments, the game automatically attacks the nearest opponent, but standing still for too long, or even in the corner, might not be a good idea. As you progress, it is possible to acquire new skills such as piercing shot, or arrows that ricochet across the scene, increasing your chances of victory. The title will test your reflex skills, but the increasing difficulty and variety of powers make the game something special. Dodge attacks and eliminate your opponents in this challenging archery game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Tiny Archers

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 100 MB for Android and 130 MB for iOS (version 1.41 for Android and 1. for iOS) Sitting around a fire a, the player listens to the stories of each of the characters who fought against hordes of enemies that threatened the kingdom in this fantasy adventure produced by 1DER Entertainment for mobile phones. The basic mechanics work the same Angry Birds way, just pull to control the force and choose the height by sliding your finger. Calculate enemy speed to paralyze them, slow them down or eliminate them all at once. Tiny Archers stands out for its great replayability value. Four different stories about the same threat are found, but each character has specific characteristics keeping the game fun throughout the more than one hundred levels. Face hordes of enemies with multiple characters in this fantasy game of archery (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Archer of God Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)



Size: about 100 MB for Android and 420 MB for iOS (version 1.15)

Choose your side in a fantasy battle and face other players in this archery game that allows great customization to the player. The duels are intense, forcing you to have reflex to dodge the shots and use your skills at the right time to punish your opponent.

The game has a specific duration, like a war, divided between both sides of the Holy War. This serves as a kind of collective narrative. The winning side gets gold used to improve their equipment and skills and have more chance of winning.

The icing on the cake is the artistic question. Archer of God uses specific visual effects for each weapon and skill, in addition to an animated soundtrack that leaves the player in the mood for battle.

Choose a side of the conflict and participate in intense duels in this fun archery game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Stickman Archery Master Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional )