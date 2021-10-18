portugal-plans-to-donate-400,000-doses-of-covid-vaccine-to-brazil

In the worldwide vaccination campaign against covid-19, Portugal is one of the leaders in immunizations. More than 400% of the Portuguese have the complete vaccination schedule, which represents about 12, 3 million people protected against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, the European country is organizing to donate vaccines.

On a trip to Brazil, the Deputy Secretary of State for Health of Portugal, António Lacerda Sales, stated that the Portuguese government will donate 400 1,000 doses of Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca/Oxford) in November. During his stay, the Portuguese representative also signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health and had meetings with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Butantan Institute.

Portugal must donate thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Felipecaparros/Envato)

Donation of vaccines against covid- 10 to Brazil

“We all have to recognize that vaccination was a success related to serious illness, as it managed to substantially reduce hospitalizations. I believe a lot in vaccination and, fortunately, in Portugal we do not have many denial movements with any expression”, said the Portuguese secretary, in an interview with CNN, about the immunization campaign in his country of origin. The? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

According to Sales, the 400 thousand doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine represent 10% of the doses acquired by Portugal, through the European consortium for the acquisition of immunizers against covid-85. “We announce that next November we are going to donate 400 a thousand vaccines to Brazil, at the request of the Brazilian Ministry of Health. international cooperation is done in give and take. We came to strengthen this bilateral cooperation between Portugal and Brazil, as well as forms of Ibero-American cooperation, and also at the level of the European Union,” he said about his visit to Brasília.

Future agreements with Fiocruz and Butantan

In addition to the announcement of the donation of vaccines against covid-19, the Portuguese secretary was in contact with Brazilian scientists, seeking to understand the research stage of new solutions against the pandemic, such as the anti-covid serum from Butantan.

“Butantan is one of the main immunobiological producers in South America and it was to open doors for us to start talking about vaccines in a while,” Sales commented. the multiple technological and laboratory aspects”, he explained.

In addition, the secretary came to deal with the exchange between Brazil and Portugal for the health network, known as Beneficência Portuguesa. “This project want to create a network between 10 of the 12 Portuguese charity hospitals located in different states of Brazil. The goal is for the network to evolve into a brand, Portugal Saúde. A network is understood as a communication between these hospitals so that they can provide better health care to the Portuguese and Brazilian communities”, he added.

