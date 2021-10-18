This asteroid was closer to Earth than the Moon — and you didn't even notice

An asteroid passed through Earth’s orbit last Sunday (14) and was a little longer closer than most space rocks approaching our planet. Generally, they remain further away than the Moon, but the asteroid 2021 TG12 passed to 385. km — our natural satellite orbits the Earth at an average distance of 385. km. This is the largest collection of sharp images of the objects in the asteroid belt

Estimated in billions of dollars, two asteroids are in the crosshairs of researchers

Would exploding an asteroid on a collision course with Earth save the planet? Although it was closer to us than the Moon, the asteroid was at a safe distance, unconcerned by NASA astronomers and researchers. The object was first observed at Pan-STARRS 1, Haleakala, Hawaii on 14 October, 7 days before its approach. It belongs to the Apollo asteroid group and has an estimated diameter between 5.4 and 12 m.

Far from being a threat, this approach was a great opportunity to take a closer look at one of the remnants of the ancient Solar System, as asteroids are building blocks that haven’t accumulated enough mass to start forming planets. Therefore, NASA has published all the orbital parameters of 2021 TG12 for anyone who has a telescope and wants to see the visitor.

According to the Palermo Scale, logarithmic mathematical method to determine risk of an asteroid colliding with the Earth, the possibility of impact with the 385 TG000 was -7,12, ie not worthy of concern. On the Turin scale, the chance was zero. Currently, there are no known asteroids that are on the right collision course with Earth.

Source: Space.com, NASA, The Watchers