Mexico will rely on Airbus to create lunar resource extraction technologies
Airbus, the Mexican Space Agency (AEM) and the Mexican startup Dereum Labs signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the development of technologies necessary for the extraction of lunar resources . This will allow the creation of a Mexican program to use local resources for extraction on the Moon, also helping to develop the industrial ecosystem needed for this technology in the country and to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon.
Víctor de la Vela, head of Airbus in Latin America and the Caribbean, celebrated the agreement in a statement. “Being able to extract and process lunar resources is essential to sustain long-term life on the Moon,” he said. “This collaboration brings together the right partners with the latest technologies and resources for a clearer horizon in lunar exploration.” Carlos Mariscal, director of Dereum Lab, highlighted the importance of the agreement. “Today Mexico is contributing to the long-term human presence in space; we are absolutely amazed,” he said.
The program will feature a concept of a solo demonstration, in which an end-to-end process will be developed, which will from the identification and capture of the lunar regolith to the extraction of resources from the material. Specialized universities in Mexico will be able to contribute to the endeavor, assisting in the development of resources and capabilities, thus paving the way for future developments in space exploration in Mexico and international cooperation with the private sector.
The idea is that, under the coordination of AEM, Dereum Labs technologies provide the development of systems for the use of local lunar resources, such as regolith, for the extraction of oxygen or water mining, essential resources to support life in our natural satellite, which would avoid the need to send resources from Earth. To that end, Dereum Labs is developing low-cost modular rovers that will demonstrate mobility and communication capabilities of robotic vehicles on the Moon to collect data and map lunar resources.
Already Airbus is focusing on the essential steps for a lunar ecosystem, with the development of the technology necessary to bring cargo and vehicles to the moon and thus explore and extract lunar resources. In addition, the company is also working with the ROXY system, which will extract oxygen and metals from the lunar regolith.
Source: Airbus
