New Apex Legends Legend Revealed
This Monday (18), Electronic Arts announced Ash, the new character of Apex Legends. The legend will be available in the FPS battle royale on November 2nd, along with the “Escape” update, which also brings technical news for other existing game modes.
The new fighter, which first appeared in Titanfall 2, is a simulacrum of Dr. Ashleigh Reid, who was previously just an Arenas supervisor. His personality is still in the guts of metal, which will generate deep moments with Dr. Somers, his former lab partner. The “birth” of the android is more detailed in an animation, which can be watched below.
Apex Legends: Escape will receive a trailer highlighting the updates in 18 October. The game is available for free for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
