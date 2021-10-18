whatsapp-prepares-novelty-to-facilitate-image-editing-in-the-app

WhatsApp tries out another novelty to facilitate the modification of media in the app. A new button added to the photo editing screen creates another layer between stickers, text, drawings or cutouts and their final application on the file.

The WABetaInfo website bust is not a very grand addition to the messenger, as a undo button is far from new to the app. The “big” difference at the time would be at the time of creation: instead of hitting “undo” and clearing anything on the screen, the button would only remove what was recently added — everything that was inserted between the first scribble and the “definitive” application by selecting “Done” (“Done”, in free translation).

The “Done” button would serve to facilitate the deletion of an entire modification at once (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

As soon as the user adds a new element to the image (a text block , drawing or figurine, for example), it would be necessary to click on “Done” to proceed with the editing. The function is similar to the Instagram Stories edit and was found in the version 2 code.18.22.1 of the Android app, so it’s not even in the hands of WhatsApp Beta testers. As it is a very discreet novelty, it should not take long to be implemented or to land in the final version.

This Monday (21), WhatsApp has also started to implement a set of new icons to make the look more “green”. The change is equally small, but in this case it doesn’t make any difference in the use of the application.

You can’t see how the feature is working for now, but you can prepare for it. your arrival. So keep an eye out for WhatsApp updates on the Play Store and the App Store.

