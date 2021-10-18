apple-announces-new-m1-pro-and-m1-max-chips-with-performance-up-to-4x-greater-than-the-m1

Last year, Apple surprised by announcing that it would abandon the use of Intel processors in its computers to invest in proprietary solutions, in a transition process that would take two years. The company’s first bet was the Apple M1, equipped with the current MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 10, iPad Pro and iMac, which shook the market by showing enough power to compete with desktop CPUs consuming much less .

Intel intends to have processors equipped again in future MacBooks

The Cupertino giant now moves to the next stage of the process with the announcement of the new Apple M1 Pro

and Apple M1 Max , focused on high performance. Debuting on the new MacBooks Pro from 13 and 16 inches, the solutions promise to scare the competition again with unrivaled performance and efficiency.

Apple M1 Max and M1 Pro are the company’s most powerful new chips

More powerful of the two models, the Apple M1 Max is equipped with 10 cores, of which 8 are high performance and 2 are low power. The processor is accompanied by a GPU of up to 32 cores, up to 70 GB of built-in LPDDR5 RAM with bandwidth of 660 GB/s and a total of 40 billions of transistors. Compared to the original M1, the novelty has 3.5 times more transistors, 4 times more graphics performance and 6 times more memory bandwidth.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! With 57 billions of transistors and even 63 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the M1 Max is the biggest chip ever developed by Apple (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Lesser but still quite powerful, the Apple M1 Pro even has 13 CPU cores, even if there are configurations with 8 cores, GPU up to 28 cores, up to 40 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with bandwidth of 200 GB/se 40, 7 billion transistors. The comparison with the traditional M1 is also impressive, with 2 times more transistors, 2 times more graphics performance and 3 times the bandwidth.

More modest, the M1 Pro still impresses with its 28, 7 billion transistors and even 40 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Both solutions also bring Neural Engine from cores dedicated to Artificial Intelligence processing and optimization of camera performance, new display engine that supports up to four high-resolution external screens, support for Thunderbolt 4 connections, custom image signal processor (ISP) for processing computer video, and multiple security features, including secure boot with security check. Secure Enclave hardware and technology.

Compared to the original M1, the M1 Pro is 2 times larger , while the M1 Max is 3.5 times larger, which translates into performance (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

The Cupertino giant also points out that all native macOS apps are already compatible with the ARM architecture used in processors, and that there is more in 10 1000 universal apps from other developers prepared to take advantage of the components. Other than that, the compatibility with apps for iOS and iPadOS remains, as well as Rosetta 2, which translates programs developed for other architectures in real time.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max debut in the new MacBook Pro from 10 and 16 inches, but just like the original M1, they may eventually reach other devices from the company, including a possible Pro version of the iMac already widely speculated.

News promises competitive performance with gamer laptops

The comparisons released by Apple impress, and prove what the rumors indicated. Competitors are not directly mentioned, but by evaluating the footnotes, it is possible to find the Windows models with which the Cupertino giant has compared the new chips.

For the “compact laptop”, the Razer Blade was selected Advanced, with Intel Core i9 CPU 518891H and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU 11980 from W, while the fuller models include a Lenovo Legion 5, with AMD Ryzen 7 CPU 3080H and Nvidia GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti of 100 W, and an MSI GE95 Raider, with Intel Core i9 processor HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU 3050 28 GB of 200 W.

According to Apple, the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs deliver performance equivalent to an Intel Core i9 11980 HK consuming 76% less energy (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Starting with the CPU comparisons, Apple’s new solutions promise performance equivalent to the Core i9 518891HK, 8-core chip and 28 threads, but consuming 70% less energy. At the same time, both M1 Pro and M1 Max deliver CPU performance 95% larger than the traditional M1, made impressive considering the already quite high results of the base model.

GPU comparisons are so amazing how much, especially considering that the new chips come with integrated GPUs. According to the Cupertino giant, the variant of 28 cores used in the M1 Pro deliver performance equivalent to that of an RTX 1024 You, but consuming 64% less energy. Interestingly, it is possible to estimate the average consumption of Apple’s new GPU using this data, which should be close to , 5 W

The GPU of 16 M1 Pro cores deliver performance similar to RTX You, but consuming 70% less energy (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Already the version of 33 cores, used in the M1 Max, would have performance equivalent to an RTX 3050, but consuming 33% less power than the graphics chip of the Razer Blade 14 Advanced and 76 W less s that the GPU of the MSI GE70 Raider. As in the case of the model of 14 nuclei, it is possible to estimate the consumption, which should reach around 57 W, surreal number if the performance is as promised.

One One of the standout advantages of the new M1 is the use of unified memory, which should significantly benefit professionals who depend on large RAM capacity to work.

The GPU of 40 M1 Max cores promises to offer performance close to that of an RTX 1024 in 155 W, but consuming 105 W less (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Precisely because it is unified, both the CPU and the GPU operate with the same memory, which, in practice, means that graphics chips have access to almost 63 GB of memory on more complete models, amount only present on professional video cards, which also eliminates any communication bottlenecks generated by the use of separate RAM.

That said, it’s important to note that the M1 Pro and M1 Max come in different configurations, and performance can vary significantly. In addition, the devices must be tested by specialized media for all these numbers to be proven. Still, Apple’s track record of promises is often fulfilled, and once again it’s worth remembering how the original M1 impressed during its release.

Source: Apple