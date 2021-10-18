free-developer-series-covers-digital-certificate-apis

BRy Tecnologia, which develops digital signature of documents, launches this Tuesday (19) the first episode of the webseries BRy for Developers. Divided into three episodes, the content answers the main questions of professionals about software integration and APIs (application programming interfaces, in English). Entries are free and can be made through this link. The series runs until 26 this month.

Google launches document analysis platform with AI in the cloud

Government has already issued more than thousand digital certificates of public servants

Car registration and transfer documents become digital

The aim of the webseries is to spread knowledge about the subject and help companies and professionals to make their processes more agile and efficient. But there will be a greater focus on digital signatures, cloud certificates, time stamps and the like — topics that interest BRy, as the company wants to promote the digitalization of company paperwork, which can be converted into new customers.

“BRy’s purpose is to help bring about paperless transformation in organizations , promoting legal security to documents, because we believe that technology is only useful when applied to make people’s lives easier. The webseries was the way we found to facilitate access to the answers to a series of questions that we have received from developers over the years”, says the head of marketing at BRy, Gabriela de Rolt.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

26

In the webseries, BRy’s head of technology, Cristian Moecke, explains how digital signature integration works, the types of APIs that can be used to ensure compliance (group of good internal practices of the company) and brings a case study: Selbetti, company that also focuses on reducing paper documents and uses a digital signature API for this purpose.