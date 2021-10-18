Review You | Season 3 embraces chaos and accepts Joe and Love's insanity

After almost two years of waiting, the long-awaited 3rd season of You, the platform’s original production, has finally arrived on Netflix streaming. Also known by its English title, You, the series follows the life of Joe, a character played by Penn Badgley, an assassin who “falls in love” and becomes obsessed with women, willing even to commit the most brutal crimes to make the relationship work.

    • In the first two seasons, the obsessions got out of hand, and a twist at the end of the final episodes of the second season showed that there could be people just like him, or even worse. The debut, then, focuses on Joe’s new life alongside Love (Victoria Pedretti), who now have a child together and are trying to have an ordinary life in the fictional suburb of Mother Linda, California.

    Attention! This review contains spoilers from the third season of You!

    After we found out that Love has no problem killing people, it was expected that the new season would be full of chaos . Early on in the couple’s move to the suburbs, it looks like Joe’s new obsession Natalie (Michaela McManus) will be the focus of the entire season, but things quickly spiral out of control when Love discovers the beginning of her husband’s unhealthy pursuit. and kills her.

    Even dead, the character becomes the kickoff for the succession of conflicts, romances, betrayals and a lot of blood. Of course, the couple has built a new cage, that Love continues his unhealthy impulsiveness and that Joe becomes obsessed with the women who cross his path, but this time not all characters who get involved with them share the same fate.

    If there is something that You know how to do well, it is create situations that are beyond the control of those involved, since most of the killings in the plot happen impulsively. The same, therefore, also happens in the new season, but without repeating itself. Through Joe’s narration, it is noticeable that the character is reluctant to be what he is, but soon finds justifications to convince himself that he is right.

    Between criminal thoughts and actions of the duo, the plot tries to insert some humor into the story with Joe and Love trying too hard to be “normal”, such as doing couples therapy. The same is seen with the new neighbors, one more insufferable and weird than the other, who have become quite caricature characters, making us think that they will probably give reasons to be killed by the couple.

    More than presenting Love and Joe’s conflicts with other people, the series is dedicated to showing us the difficulty faced by both of them to make this relationship work, and that not even the birth of the baby managed to detract from the insane attitudes of each one and the bizarre dynamic between them. Joe himself says, at the end of the season, that they are attracted to each other not by any feeling of affection, but by violence.

      At the end of the season, we said goodbye to Love, but Victoria Pedretti left her mark not only as the character who “hindered” Joe’s plans, but also for her impeccable acting who, unlike Penn, exposes her insanity as well with small passive-aggressive attitudes and frightening facial expressions.

      Season 3 of You brought Love as a mirror to Joe, with one fearing the other and seeing themselves more as enemies than as Joe partners, knowing that only one of them would come out alive. And that’s what happened. The new episodes seem to have been a break in Joe’s life, who must now return alone, as he always was, in his search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), the new obsession that hasn’t had an end yet.

      The three seasons of You are available on Netflix.

