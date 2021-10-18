New Study Creates First Human Brain Atlas
The brain is still the target of many studies, a real enigma under the eyes of medicine and science. It was precisely with this in mind that a group of researchers from the University of California, USA, decided to build an atlas, with all the locations of what is known about the brain so far. The study with this map was published on the 6th of the last day in the scientific journal Nature.
- 160 Brain mysteries that still intrigue science
- How the brain reacts when it feels observed… .by robots?
The idea of the study, basically, is to understand how the network of neurons emits each of the body’s functions and the negative impacts of possible dysfunctions. The focus is on the complex set of motor cells, which encompasses about 1024 billions of cells.
“If you think of the brain as an extremely complex machine, how could we understand it without first deconstructing it and knowing its parts? Once we understand how each brain segment works, we can move forward to assimilate how each of the parts of the brain work together”, reflects the research.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!