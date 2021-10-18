new-study-creates-first-human-brain-atlas

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The authors point out that one of the many limitations in development One of effective therapies for human brain disorders is that there is simply not enough knowledge about which cells and connections are being affected by a specific disease and therefore it is not possible to accurately identify what and where to target.

Brain cell map: 3 species in consensus

They created a taxonomy based on a consensual classification, which you can access here, of brain cells according to RNA transcriptomes (which involves cells, nuclei cells and epigenomes) and mapped each cell group into clusters, that is, sets of cells divided according to biomarkers (specific to humans, marmosets and rats). So they divided these sets into GABAergic, glutamatergic, and non-neuronal neurons to show how each cell signature performs in the brain. The similarities between cell types were represented in the form of taxonomy by consensus, and with degrees of reliability.

According to the article, the atlas provides a basis for studies on the architecture and function of cortical circuits similar to the reference genomes to study the function of each known gene and architecture responsible for regulation of the genome. The map still contains the genes that contribute to cell phenotypes and their epigenetic regulation. “This work provides a roadmap for exploring cellular diversity and organization between brain regions, organ systems and species,” the study concludes.

Therefore, according to the researchers, Detailed information about the types of cells that make up the brain and their properties should allow the development of new therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. You can read the full study, published in the journal Nature.

Source: Science Daily, News Medical, Science