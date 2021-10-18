New Study Creates First Human Brain Atlas

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
1
new-study-creates-first-human-brain-atlas

The brain is still the target of many studies, a real enigma under the eyes of medicine and science. It was precisely with this in mind that a group of researchers from the University of California, USA, decided to build an atlas, with all the locations of what is known about the brain so far. The study with this map was published on the 6th of the last day in the scientific journal Nature.

  • 160 Brain mysteries that still intrigue science
  • How the brain reacts when it feels observed… .by robots?
  • Neural network mimics the human brain to solve complex problems

    • The idea of ​​the study, basically, is to understand how the network of neurons emits each of the body’s functions and the negative impacts of possible dysfunctions. The focus is on the complex set of motor cells, which encompasses about 1024 billions of cells.

    “If you think of the brain as an extremely complex machine, how could we understand it without first deconstructing it and knowing its parts? Once we understand how each brain segment works, we can move forward to assimilate how each of the parts of the brain work together”, reflects the research.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    New study creates first atlas of the human brain (Image: reproduction/Science)

    The authors point out that one of the many limitations in development One of effective therapies for human brain disorders is that there is simply not enough knowledge about which cells and connections are being affected by a specific disease and therefore it is not possible to accurately identify what and where to target.

    Brain cell map: 3 species in consensus

    They created a taxonomy based on a consensual classification, which you can access here, of brain cells according to RNA transcriptomes (which involves cells, nuclei cells and epigenomes) and mapped each cell group into clusters, that is, sets of cells divided according to biomarkers (specific to humans, marmosets and rats). So they divided these sets into GABAergic, glutamatergic, and non-neuronal neurons to show how each cell signature performs in the brain. The similarities between cell types were represented in the form of taxonomy by consensus, and with degrees of reliability.

    According to the article, the atlas provides a basis for studies on the architecture and function of cortical circuits similar to the reference genomes to study the function of each known gene and architecture responsible for regulation of the genome. The map still contains the genes that contribute to cell phenotypes and their epigenetic regulation. “This work provides a roadmap for exploring cellular diversity and organization between brain regions, organ systems and species,” the study concludes.

    Therefore, according to the researchers, Detailed information about the types of cells that make up the brain and their properties should allow the development of new therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. You can read the full study, published in the journal Nature.

    Source: Science Daily, News Medical, Science

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 1024

    1024
    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of This time-lapse video of spider weaving is all you need to see today.

    This time-lapse video of spider weaving is all you need to see today.

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Death Stranding Director's Cut: is it worth it?

    Death Stranding Director's Cut: is it worth it?

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of Black Widow arrives at Disney+ catalog this Wednesday (06)

    Black Widow arrives at Disney+ catalog this Wednesday (06)

    October 5, 2021
    Photo of manika batra refutes claim of not informing ttfi about roy alleged fixing proposal

    manika batra refutes claim of not informing ttfi about roy alleged fixing proposal

    September 5, 2021
    Back to top button