how-to-use-music-player-offline-music-app

Music Player (Android) is a platform that, in addition to allowing users to listen to music offline, also offers a number of extra features, such as creating playlists, recording and editing audios, activate a timer and more.

The player is strongly recommended for those who do not use any streaming service and still have the songs saved on their cell phone, or even for those who know they will be without internet access for a while period, but want to keep listening to their favorite tracks.

Are you interested? Check out the step-by-step instructions below to access and use the main functions of Music Player on your Android phone!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to use Music Player to listen to music offline Step 1 : when opening the Music Player for the first time, select a color for the app and give it the necessary permissions for it to access your music.

When opening the Music Player through first time, select the theme color (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: use the top menu to access albums, artists, songs, genres and more. Use the platform’s top menu to browse artists, songs and albums (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : To listen to music offline, go to an album and tap one of them.

When accessing an album, you can tap the track to play it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: then, it will play, but you can add others to the play queue.

All the songs that you choose will be added to the play queue (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to create a playlist in Music Player

On Instead of listening to songs through albums, you can group them into playlists, also called playlists.

Step 1: to create a playlist, find a song and c click on the “Three dots” icon next to it.

To add a song to a playlist, tap the “Three dots” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the open menu then select “Add to playlist”.

In the open menu, select “Add to list of playback” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: name the playlist and click “OK”.

Name the list and tap “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno )

Step 4

: To access your playlists, tap the “Three lines” icon in the cant the upper left to access the side menu.

To access the playlist , tap the “Three lines” in the upper left corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: Tap “Playlist”.

In the open menu, select “Playlist” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: Open the playlist you created in Music Player and play it back.

Open the playlist you created in Music Player to listen to music offline (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to activate the timer in Music Player

If you go u like listening to music before bed and don’t want to leave the platform playing all night, you can set a timer to stop playing after a certain amount of time, or after a certain amount of music.

Step 1

: access the left side menu and tap “Timer”.

Access the left menu and tap “Timer” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the open pop-up, enable the feature, select “Timer” or “Music” and adjust for how long or how many songs the platform can play . Once the adjustments are finished, tap “OK”.

Choose an option, adjust the tempo or how many songs and tap “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to record and edit audios in Music Player If you want to record and edit your own audios, the Music Player also has this feature available. Step 1 : access the left menu of the app and tap “Registration”.

Access the left menu and tap “Record” to record audios in Music Player (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: record and save a voice clip.

Record, edit and save your clip Audio (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: if you want to edit it, access the left menu again and click on “MP3 Cutter ”.

To cut or join different audios, go to the “MP3 Cutter” tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: Select the audio to be cut to proceed.

Select the audio in the tab next (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: adjust the audio, add others and, finished editing, tap the “Confirm” icon in the lower right corner.

Edit the s audios and tap the “Confirm” icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to change the Music Player theme

Although you have chosen a color when opening the app for the first time, you can change it or use dark mode.

Step 1: access the left menu and enable dark mode in the upper corner, or click on “Theme”.

Access the side menu and activate the dark mode, or select another color for the app (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: in the opened window then select a new color for the app.

(Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can use Music Player to listen to music offline.