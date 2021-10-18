LoL | Arcane's first episode will air on Twitch

In the post, Riot informs that all streamers who are on Twitch will be able to show the first episode of the new Netflix production based on the universe of LoL. Follow the first episode of #Arcane with your favorite streamers representing over 40 countries and streaming in over 20 languages!

Runeterra awaits ! See you on November 6th! pic.twitter.com/xBcWjDSFBr

Arcane will focus on the sisters Vi and Jinx, who become involved in the plot of the cities of Piltover and Zaun, who have a relationship of power and dependence. While Piltover is the capital of science and prosperity, Zaun is an underground city where residents struggle to survive. And while the first progresses further and further in its experiments, the second is neglected and damaged by the projects of the city that lives on the surface.