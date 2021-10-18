“Máfia do Like” claims hundreds of victims in a virtual pyramid in Brazil

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Those interested in investing with Mercado Good first needed to join a plan, making a payment via Pix to their account. a company called Quivra. They had options to pay from R$ 660, on the cheapest plan, up to R$ 99 thousand, with the promise of huge returns.

After joining one of the plans, the interested party was included in the group with other members, and was directed to like and view foreign videos to increase their income on the platform, in a kind of ” Likes Mafia”. Furthermore, after the first monetary returns, those responsible for the pyramid scheme convinced the victims to reinvest the money invested, for greater profits.

Hundreds of victims One of Mercado Good’s complaints made in ReclameAqui. (Image: Screen Capture/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

Most victims only realized that they had been deceived after trying to withdraw the amount onslaught, when the platform, alleging errors, only allowed the withdrawal of small amounts. Shortly thereafter, they were blocked and removed from WhatsApp groups by administrators.

The first reports in the mainstream press of Mercado Good’s scams were published in early September. Currently, it is possible to find several complaints about the platform on ReclameAqui, videos on YouTube reporting the coup, in addition to the registration of dozens of police reports, always detailing the same way in which criminals act.

Reports of some of the victims, made to the Metrópoles portal, indicate losses in excess of R$ 20 thousand, with the affected person still indicating that he convinced other members of his family to participate in the scheme

Financial pyramid schemes in Brazil are nothing new, as the one commanded by the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, imprisoned since the end of August. To protect yourself, the main recommendation is to be wary of huge returns on investments and always research a lot about the institution where you are thinking of depositing part of your income.

