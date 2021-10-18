“Máfia do Like” claims hundreds of victims in a virtual pyramid in Brazil
With so many stories of people who became millionaires with the Internet, it is natural that a good part of the population starts looking for financial opportunities in this environment. However, it is difficult to identify exactly which are legitimate and which are scams, and can put many people at risk.
An example is Mercado Good, whose name is China Capital – Cobrança, a platform that offered income to its users in exchange for likes and views of foreign videos, reaching the price of $2 per click. In fact, it was a pyramid scheme, victimizing hundreds of people across Brazil.
Several occurrences registered at the Cyber Crimes Repression Office (DRCC) involving the platform demonstrate how the scheme operated, even using logos that referred to large companies, such as Mercado Livre and YouTube , to generate more credibility for potential victims.
Hundreds of victims
Those interested in investing with Mercado Good first needed to join a plan, making a payment via Pix to their account. a company called Quivra. They had options to pay from R$ 660, on the cheapest plan, up to R$ 99 thousand, with the promise of huge returns.
After joining one of the plans, the interested party was included in the group with other members, and was directed to like and view foreign videos to increase their income on the platform, in a kind of ” Likes Mafia”. Furthermore, after the first monetary returns, those responsible for the pyramid scheme convinced the victims to reinvest the money invested, for greater profits.
Most victims only realized that they had been deceived after trying to withdraw the amount onslaught, when the platform, alleging errors, only allowed the withdrawal of small amounts. Shortly thereafter, they were blocked and removed from WhatsApp groups by administrators.
The first reports in the mainstream press of Mercado Good’s scams were published in early September. Currently, it is possible to find several complaints about the platform on ReclameAqui, videos on YouTube reporting the coup, in addition to the registration of dozens of police reports, always detailing the same way in which criminals act.
Reports of some of the victims, made to the Metrópoles portal, indicate losses in excess of R$ 20 thousand, with the affected person still indicating that he convinced other members of his family to participate in the scheme
Financial pyramid schemes in Brazil are nothing new, as the one commanded by the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, imprisoned since the end of August. To protect yourself, the main recommendation is to be wary of huge returns on investments and always research a lot about the institution where you are thinking of depositing part of your income.
Source: Folha dos Lagos, Metropolis, ClaimAqui
